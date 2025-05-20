Her Stepmom Called Her Dad A Creep For Buying Her A Dress, So She Shut Her Down

This 17-year-old young woman and her father have always been close, especially since she lost her mother. However, her stepmother hates their tight-knit relationship, and after her dad recently bought her a dress, her stepmother made it seem like a creepy gesture.

For some background, her mother sadly passed away when she was young, and since she doesn’t have any siblings, she and her father have maintained a strong bond. This is something her stepmother took issue with as soon as she entered the picture.

“[My stepmom] says it’s weird and makes her ‘uncomfortable,'” she explained.

In her opinion, though, her stepmom is just jealous and gets angry when her father buys her more things. For instance, she was gifted her dream truck for her Sweet 16 when her stepmom also wanted a new car. To be clear, her dad still got his wife a car, but her truck was “nicer,” and she got it first.

Something similar happened around their birthdays. She was born on July 14, and her stepmom’s birthday is July 6.

“So, one of the presents he got us both was diamond necklaces. My stepmom loved hers, until she found out I got one, too. Then, she sold the necklace,” she remembered.

These are just a few of the “dozen” instances they’ve fought over. Her stepmom even gets angry about simple things, like her dad taking her out to dinner, knowing her go-to order at McDonald’s, and going to the movies with her. And just the other day, she finally hit her breaking point.

It all began while she was sitting in the kitchen with her stepmom, and her dad arrived home from work. He stated he had a present for her, which immediately caused her stepmom to get a “nasty” look on her face.

Then, she was handed a bag with a light purple dress inside. According to her, the garment was a shorter sundress, but it ended right above the knee, and she’d still wear it to church.

Despite that, her stepmom was furious and claimed it was “disgusting” that her father would buy his daughter a “short, tiny dress” without buying anything for his wife.

Her dad apologized, but he also pointed out how the dress was only $5, and he simply thought she’d look pretty in it.

“He said that he didn’t think it’d be short on me since I’m really short, but I could go try it on and show him to see if it was too short,” she recalled.

“Then, my stepmom got even more mad and said he was disgusting for wanting to see me in a short dress.”

This made her livid, and she finally said she was done dealing with her stepmom’s attitude. In response, her stepmom argued it wasn’t her fault that her dad acted as if he loved her more than his own wife.

Her dad tried to intervene, telling her stepmom to calm down, especially because she’s his daughter. Still, she delivered the final blow.

“I said that maybe if my stepmom actually had a dad, she wouldn’t be weirded out by mine loving me,” she revealed.

This caused her stepmom to burst into tears, call them both jerks, and run out of the room. And now, in the wake of all this tension, she’s wondering if calling her stepmom out like that was justified or actually a jerky move.

Is it wrong of her stepmother to paint her tight relationship with her dad as weird? Should she, a teenager, be viewed as competition for her dad’s wife? What advice would you give her?

