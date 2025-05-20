His Wife Asked For A Divorce Since She’s No Longer In Love With Him, Yet Still Wants To Hook Up Despite Having A Boyfriend

This 33-year-old man has spent the last seven years with his 27-year-old wife, and they have two little kids who are six and three.

One month ago, his wife approached him and expressed interest in a divorce. She mentioned that while she still loves him, she is just no longer romantically in love with him.

“Since then, she has emotionally distanced herself, and she’s in the process of moving out. She’s also admitted to seeing another guy in the last 2 months, which has caused a lot of tension between us,” he explained.

“Despite that, this past week has been confusing. We’ve actually been getting along better than we have in months.”

“A few nights ago, she came into my room visibly upset about everything going on. During that conversation, she ended up kissing me. We both stopped quickly and agreed it was probably just an emotional moment.”

The very next day, he was on the laptop that they both shared, and he realized his wife had been Googling some interesting topics.

She Googled “reasons why people regret divorcing” as well as “regretting divorce,” which is very telling. He felt blindsided, as his wife was absolutely convinced she was all in on splitting up since she first brought up the divorce.

Yesterday evening, his wife went out with her friends, and when she came home, they hooked up, although they both kept on saying they should not be doing that.

Earlier today, his wife hopped into bed with him, blurted out that they should not have gotten romantic the night before, and proceeded to kiss him.

“I’ve spent weeks trying to accept the divorce and start letting go. I never wanted it, but I felt like I had no choice but to respect her decision. Now, I don’t know what to think,” he added.

“I’m not sure if she’s having second thoughts, or if this is just a mix of emotions, nostalgia, or uncertainty about the future.”

“I haven’t brought up the Google searches yet, but I’m tempted to ask her if she’s truly sure about going through with this.”

He is still in love with his wife, and he’s ready to fix their marriage if she’s open to that. However, he’s worried about his wife leading him on, and there is the possibility that he’s not reading what’s happening correctly.

He just wants to do the best for himself and his children, but it’s easy to feel overwhelmed and confused in his situation.

What advice do you have for him?

