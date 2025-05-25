She Exposed Her Stepdad’s Affair With His Babysitter

Ever since this 30-year-old woman was three, her stepdad has been in her life. She was always extremely close with him, and now her mom and stepdad are in the middle of a divorce.

Her stepdad has a babysitter named Rachel, who previously was her mom’s best friend (they no longer are, though).

Rachel babysits her five siblings, who range in age from 15 to seven, and Rachel even used to babysit her son when she lived closer. Rachel’s married to her husband, Joe, and she has two daughters who play with her sisters.

“I found out last December my stepdad was sleeping with Rachel, while she was still married. My siblings caught on, and they are extremely uncomfortable with it since they know Rachel’s husband,” she explained.

“My siblings, especially my teen brothers, have texted me numerous times telling me how disgusting it is and how much they hate Rachel for getting involved with our dad.”

“They say Rachel has been repeatedly trying to act like she’s their mom. My 15M brother told me that he can hear my stepdad and Rachel do the nasty, and the younger kids can hear it too.”

Now, her siblings are already struggling with her mom and stepdad getting divorced, so her stepdad’s affair with Rachel isn’t alleviating their stress; it’s adding to it.

After her siblings told her some things about Rachel, she texted her stepdad. Instead of wanting to talk about it, he got mad and blocked her from contacting him.

Her stepdad then said she’s banned from seeing her siblings, even though she’s their emergency contact at school and routinely takes them for overnight sleepovers and weekend vacations.

“My stepdad has never had an issue with me until now. He told my siblings not to talk to me anymore, but they still call and text me every single day,” she added.

“A couple of months passed, and recently I got a text from my 15M brother. He said he wants to tell Joe, Rachel’s husband, about the affair because my stepdad had Joe and Rachel over for dinner the other night, and my stepdad is still pretending to be friends with Joe, with Joe completely unaware of what’s going on.”

“My brother is also angry because our mother accused my stepdad of sending inappropriate texts to Rachel while they were still married. So now that my stepdad is in a relationship with Rachel, we are starting to wonder if our mom’s accusations are true.”

Her brother was so insistent upon exposing the affair to Joe that she said she would do it in order to help her little brother feel better.

So, she ultimately kept her promise and texted Joe to give him a heads-up, but now she’s wondering if she did the right thing.

