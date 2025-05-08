He Took A Girl Out On A Date, But She Wouldn’t Let Him Pay For Her, So He Thinks She Wasn’t Into Him

Who should pay on the first date is a topic that many people don’t quite agree on. Some feel that whoever asks should pay, while others believe a man should foot the bill, since it’s the gentlemanly thing to do.

While the traditional approach might nudge men to reach for their wallets, modern dating is way more complicated—and interesting—than that.

Picture this: the check arrives, the guy reaches confidently, and the girl swiftly intercepts, insisting on paying her half. Is she being independent, signaling disinterest, or is it just a polite gesture?

This man got set up on a blind double date by his friend. His friend’s girlfriend brought one of her single friends along to see if they would be compatible.

He went in with an open mind, and they all met up at a lovely restaurant. His date was kind and clearly all about her career. He appreciated that and really liked that she was similar in age to him.

“She engaged a lot, asking me questions about myself. I tried asking her about herself, but her answers were fairly short or vague,” he explained.

“It felt at one point she was more interested in asking me questions, and I felt awkward, wanting to know more about her rather than talk so much about myself. But I figured engagement was good and that I could keep steering the convo to more about her.”

“Her reactions to finding stuff about me seemed more bewilderment than anything. I didn’t get the impression she was actually interested. She was hung up on that I was an identical twin, that I had lived in Venezuela and Kona, Hi, etc. Stuff like that.”

When dinner came to an end and the check arrived, this girl absolutely would not allow him to pay for her meal.

He insisted, but she still turned him down. He walked away from the date thinking that there was no way she was into him.

He’s cool with that, and he does have a lot of admiration for the fact that she didn’t use him as a free meal ticket, considering her lack of interest (or rather, his gut feeling that’s the case).

He’s never had an experience like this before, so he’s wondering if he perhaps misread the situation, and maybe there was another reason she declined to let him pay.

“Despite my friend’s attempt to push me to get her number, I just exchanged pleasantries and left and didn’t bother,” he continued.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been on a date, so I’m assuming I read the signals correctly. Did I?”

Why do you think this girl wouldn’t allow him to pay for her meal?

