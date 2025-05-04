He Wants To Tell His Nephew That He’s A Carrier For A Terrible Disease, And His Unborn Baby Will Likely Have It

mimagephotos - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Huntington’s disease is a rare and inherited disorder that impacts the brain and causes nerve cells to deteriorate.

There is no cure, and symptoms usually present when someone is in their 30s or 40s. Symptoms include cognitive decline, uncontrolled movements, slurred speech, and balance problems.

This man has experience with the disease, as it runs in his family. Thankfully, he does not have it. He sadly lost two of his brothers to it, and he knows his sister has Huntington’s disease as well.

“She doesn’t want to be tested because she doesn’t want to know, but the symptoms are obvious, and she definitely has it,” he explained.

“With it being genetic, it is a 50/50 chance [that] all descendants of people with Huntington’s disease will be a carrier.”

“My nephew hasn’t been tested and doesn’t know that he is a 50/50 carrier, and doesn’t know his mother is a carrier either.”

His nephew is now expecting a baby, and so far, he’s the sole member of the family his nephew shared the news with.

His nephew is thrilled to be a dad, but he could be bringing a child into the world and unknowingly giving them a horrific life.

He finds it incredibly unfair, and he thinks that he should be the one to share the heartbreaking information with his nephew.

mimagephotos – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

“I am a strong believer that, after watching my brothers hate my father for giving them life knowing the risk, that you shouldn’t take the risk unless you are tested negative,” he added.

“I feel like I should tell him, but I don’t want to be the [jerk] that goes over the head of his mother and disallowing her from telling him the truth.”

“He is 18 years old; he has so much life left in him. My sister, his mother, she has lived enough of her life that if she starts experiencing severe symptoms now, she’s already lived.”

He says that Huntington’s disease doesn’t just cause pain to those who are diagnosed; it ruins families and sometimes wipes generations out entirely.

The disease erodes your brain and robs you of all of the simple things you should be able to do, like move and talk.

Do you think he should tell his nephew about the risk he’s taking having a child?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski