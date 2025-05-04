She Had To Pay Her Ex-Husband $20,000 After He Racked Up Debt During Their Marriage

Most people expect a few surprises in marriage—maybe something small like an annoying sleep habit or hobby. But when TikToker Zafera (@zaferabrion) was 21 years old, she married a gay man.

Of course, at the time, she did not know he was gay. She grew up in a super religious family, so the signs were not obvious to her.

They started dating when she was 19, and he led her to believe that he did not want to kiss her because it was sinful. She took that as him being thoughtful and sweet.

Their families encouraged them to get married. He was five years older than her, and his parents seemed extra enthusiastic about the fact that he had finally found someone to marry.

While they were on their honeymoon, she kept asking him why he didn’t want to sleep together. Two weeks into the marriage, she realized that he had no interest in sleeping with her at all, but she thought it was because of something she did.

Three years later, her new normal was her husband constantly sneaking out of the house. By then, she was 24 years old and was no longer as naive.

He stayed out late and would often leave at odd hours of the night. He even started bringing guys home, and she caught him in bed with another man.

He also never admitted to being gay and continued to deny it. They ended up getting divorced, which was when she found out that her ex-husband had been racking up debt during their entire marriage and even before they got married.

Since they did not sign a prenup, his debt also became hers, so she was forced to pay him $20,000.

It turns out that sham marriages are more common than you think because some TikTok users shared about their own experiences in the comments section.

“My stepmother was in a similar situation and was able to annul her marriage because it had never been consummated. They were married 8 years,” wrote one user.

“Same. I found out 10 years later and became a single mom when our son was 4,” commented another.

