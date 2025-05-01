Her Best Friend Revealed That Her Boyfriend’s Been Cheating On Her At Her Birthday Dinner, So She Kicked Her Out

How would you feel if your best friend decided to expose your partner for cheating on you at your birthday dinner?

Well, that’s what happened to this poor 26-year-old woman, and she didn’t even have the courtesy of a heads-up that her 25-year-old best friend Tasha was going to do this.

She’s been close to Tasha since their first year of college, and she would do anything for her. A year ago, Tasha got into a relationship with a girl named Ray, whom she’s not a fan of.

“Ray is a lot—loud, super opinionated, kind of a know-it-all. We’ve never fully clicked, but for the most part, I’ve kept it cordial because she makes Tasha happy,” she explained.

Over the weekend, she hosted a few friends at her apartment and threw herself a tiny birthday dinner. It wasn’t anything over the top.

She invited six people, made it a cozy evening, and got nice wine, food, and music to go along with everything. Her 29-year-old boyfriend was in attendance, along with Tasha and Ray.

Not too long into the evening, things got strange. Ray grew louder and began cracking jokes about cheating boyfriends.

Then, she mentioned some pretty specific details, like a girl named Amanda, but she brushed it off, thinking Ray was trying to get attention.

“But then Tasha turns to me and says she didn’t know if she should tell me, but she felt like I should know,” she added.

“Apparently, they saw my boyfriend’s name pop up in Amanda’s story a few weeks ago. She posted some DMs. It looked flirty. I just sat there frozen. In front of everyone. On my birthday.”

“No warning, no pull aside, no heads-up before the party. I literally didn’t even have time to react. The whole room went silent, and then people started leaving early, awkward as [could be]. As soon as the door closed behind the last guest, I blew up.”

She kicked Ray and Tasha out of her place. Both girls were surprised and insisted they were trying to protect her.

She responded that they picked the worst time to do that, and they embarrassed her at her birthday dinner. Tasha and Ray accused her of being more interested in protecting her boyfriend than learning about the truth.

Ever since, Tasha has been passively-aggressively texting her while stating she was only trying to be a good friend to her.

“My boyfriend swears it was all harmless. Says Amanda is just some girl from his gym who DMs everyone, and that he’ll show me the messages,” she continued.

“He still hasn’t, BTW. Tasha and I haven’t spoken since. Half our mutuals are on her side, saying I overreacted and should’ve appreciated the honesty.”

“The other half says she was messy for doing it like that and stirring drama on a night that was supposed to be about me.”

Do you think she was wrong to kick Tasha and Ray out?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

