She Sobbed For Days After Being Humiliated While Bridesmaid Dress Shopping

The last thing any woman wants to do is walk into a store and have a sales associate make them feel bad about their weight.

A year ago, this woman was asked to be a bridesmaid in her friend’s wedding, and they’ve been close since back when they were kids.

The bride was lovely about preparations and told her bridesmaids that she had one rule: they could wear anything they felt like, so long as it was the color navy.

She lives in New York City, which is full of bridal shops, so she picked one and made an appointment so that she could get some help picking a dress she would feel good in.

When she walked into the shop, the woman working there did not ask her dress size, nor did she measure her.

“She looked me up and down and said, ‘You’re what, a size 14?’ I used to be overweight (I’m a healthy weight now), and I wore a size 14 at my HEAVIEST— 50lbs more than I weigh now,” she explained.

“So I corrected her and said, ‘No, I’m an 8 to 10. We can start with 10.’ She scrunched her face up and said, ‘No, I don’t think so.’ Fine, she knows best, dress sizing can be weird, I try not to get hung up on the number, and let her pull a bunch of 14s.”

The woman pulled out a slew of dresses that were so large on her that they were falling off her body. She politely pointed out that they appeared to be the wrong size, and the woman began arguing with her that they were not.

The woman got so irritated that she snapped at her to try on whatever dress she wanted to. She picked out a size 10 and requested to try it on.

In response, the woman told her she could try to fit into it, but it didn’t look like it would work. Holding back tears, she lied and said she had to go back to the office to get out of there.

“I cried the entire way home. She completely destroyed my confidence. I cried for DAYS. I kept asking my partner if I had gained weight, if I was just blind to it, I wouldn’t look myself in the mirror, I felt like I couldn’t trust my own eyes, or the tape measures, or the scale,” she continued.

“Eventually, I ordered some dresses from a bridal chain online, all in size 12. And guess what? They were ALL too big.”

“I ended up wearing a size 8 to the wedding. You know, the size I said I was. My friends theorized that she was intentionally trying to sell me a dress that was too big so I’d have to pay them for alterations.”

