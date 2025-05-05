Her Boyfriend Tried To Propose At Her Best Friend’s Wedding, And Now He Feels Humiliated That She Stopped Him

Do you think it’s ever acceptable to propose at a wedding and steal the spotlight away from the bride and groom?

This 26-year-old woman and her 25-year-old boyfriend recently went to a wedding together, and they’re best friends with the newlyweds. They’re the ones who introduced her and her boyfriend.

She and her boyfriend are about to celebrate their third anniversary, and she feels their relationship has grown more serious.

“Enough so that I very much wanted to marry him. He’s sweet, chatty, typically considerate, and empathetic,” she explained.

“He’s the person who I thought was the first to show me what a truly healthy and compassionate relationship was like. He’s very serious about us, too.”

“We’ve had long talks about marriage, and it seemed we were in agreement with no formal declaration. We had even gotten as far as looking at rings. So the chance of a proposal was more of a ‘when,’ not ‘if.'”

Several weeks before the wedding, they were spending time with the bride and groom. They were all discussing weddings, and her boyfriend joked around about planning to propose at their upcoming wedding.

The groom teased her boyfriend back and said it would be hilarious, but she and the bride quickly shut it down. She never imagined her boyfriend would seriously try to propose at the wedding!

Well, at the wedding, the speeches were finished, and everyone was getting up to enjoy food, but the table she and her boyfriend were at had yet to be called.

Her boyfriend took that opportunity to head over to the DJ, and then she realized their favorite song that they sing to in the car came on.

She smiled at her boyfriend and thought it was sweet, but then he looked around the room, picked up a fork, and started banging it against his glass.

“Immediately, the whole dining room looks over. I stand up and whisper the words ‘Not. Right. Now.’ His face drops, and he yells a mix of ‘I’m sorry, I was just joking,'” she added.

“After he sat back down, I verbatim said, ‘let them have their moment, let’s make this our own.’ He wouldn’t even look at me. When it was time to get our food, he immediately went toward the exit.”

She tried to head after him, but he was gone. She called and texted him multiple times, but he ignored her, so she went back into the reception.

Her boyfriend disappeared for close to two hours, and when he finally returned, he sat down and refused to look in her direction.

The remainder of the evening was bad. Her boyfriend was so upset, and she attempted to have a good time, but her boyfriend had really ruined it for her.

She anticipated that he would freak out or start fighting with her on the ride home, but instead, he said he didn’t want to talk to her, so they drove home in an awkward silence.

“He sent me a long text about how hard it was to get the ring, how he felt rejected by his closest person, and that I embarrassed him,” she continued.

“I tried to explain that it’s not that I didn’t want to marry him. It was our best friend’s wedding, and they deserve their moment. That we should create our own and not piggyback off theirs. He got offended and said that if I wanted to marry him, I wouldn’t have stopped his proposal in front of everybody.”

“This situation perplexes me. I’ve never seen the appeal of proposing at someone else’s wedding, and tried to handle the situation in a way that I felt was calm and chill. But he’s very adamant that I ruined the proposal, made him look like [a jerk], and thus I’m the [jerk]. Am I missing something? Should I admit I was wrong and have just let his proposal go at our friend’s wedding?”

