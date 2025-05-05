She’s Super Attracted To Her Handsome Neighbor And Feeling Guilty About It

WavebreakMediaMicro - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Unfortunately, this woman’s husband has done too many terrible things to her to begin to keep track of. One of her husband’s worst offenses was that her husband cheated and had a secret child that he never told her about.

When she was eight months pregnant with her youngest, she found out about this, and she was so upset that she went into early labor.

She’s spent the last two years trying to fix her marriage, as she ultimately chose to stay with her husband despite such a betrayal. She wanted to forgive her husband and move on for the sake of her two kids and her stepdaughter.

She can honestly say that she’s pretty much happy with her husband now, so she’s not trying to throw her marriage away, but lately, she is super attracted to her handsome next-door neighbor.

She has found herself seriously crushing on other men in the past while in a committed and serious relationship.

In those instances, she put some space between herself and her crush, which helped. The issue for her is that it’s impossible to distance herself from this neighbor.

“I see him every other day, minimum. We get along really well. His long-term partner is lovely, and their son is often at our place,” she explained.

“He’s very handsome. I’ve always known he was, but I was never this intensely attracted to him. The only difference is that we have been chatting a lot more than usual and that he has started sending me messages (completely innocent, related to kid-friendly activities in the neighborhood, markets, etc.).”

“I guess I’m just looking for advice or anecdotes from people to tell me this is fine and will pass in time.”

How do you think she can get over her crush and stop feeling guilty about it?

