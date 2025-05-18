Her Boyfriend Went To The Bathroom In Her Suitcase, So She Flew Home

Serhii - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Several months ago, this 24-year-old girl started dating her 30-year-old boyfriend. He moved to a different state for work, not that long ago, so this past Saturday, she hopped on a plane and went to see him.

The trip was excellent, but on Sunday evening, she woke up around midnight after hearing a TV come crashing to the floor.

“I looked over and saw him standing in the corner of the room, facing the wall. It was eerie enough…then I realized he was peeing into my suitcase,” she explained.

“I yelled, but he was completely out of it. When I turned the lights on, he seemed confused and claimed he had no idea what was happening.”

“That’s when I noticed he’d almost finished the entire bottle of vodka we had bought earlier. He still denied being drunk.”

She does not drink. Ever. The man she was with before her current boyfriend had a problem with alcohol, which caused her trauma.

Her boyfriend is aware of this, and so he promised not to drink a lot around her. He had always lived up to that promise, however, he broke it that night.

But back to what happened after he went to the bathroom in her suitcase, he said he would get all of her clothes washed.

She ended up falling back asleep, and her boyfriend was on the couch when she found him the next morning. She attempted to speak to him about what had gone down the night before, but he didn’t want to speak to her, let alone get off the couch.

“Frustrated and hurt, I started packing what I could into a backpack because my suitcase was ruined. I told him he had two options: talk to me, or I’d leave,” she added.

“He didn’t respond. As I was about to walk out, he finally asked if I was serious. I said yes. I wasn’t doing this again.”

“He didn’t stop me, so I left. I walked to a nearby Starbucks, called my mom and best friend, and then booked the next flight home. About 20 minutes later, he texted asking what was going on. I told him I was going home.”

He responded that it was fine. He didn’t try to ask her to stay, and he didn’t try to talk to her about what had happened.



Her boyfriend is now insisting that he had so much to drink, he can’t recall that night. Additionally, he’s saying she was rude for leaving him before he had a chance to sober up.

In her opinion, her boyfriend broke her one boundary, lied, and blew her off when she asked to speak to him.

What do you think?

