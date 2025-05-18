She Canceled Her Daughter’s Wedding After She Was Excluded From The Bridal Shower

This 48-year-old woman has a 25-year-old daughter named Emily who is getting married in five weeks. She and her husband are paying for 80% of Emily’s wedding, and it’s getting pretty expensive.

All in, Emily’s wedding is going to cost them $45,000. Emily is her only daughter, so she was looking forward to Emily’s wedding being a special moment they wouldn’t get to experience twice.

“I’ve been nothing but supportive, attending dress fittings, helping with vendor meetings, and managing RSVPs,” she explained.

“I even postponed a much-needed surgery because I didn’t want to miss any of the planning.”

Last weekend, Emily had her bridal shower, and she was shocked when she found out that she wasn’t invited to attend.

One day later, she saw tons of videos and photos of the event on social media, and she pieced together more information.

Emily had made a speech to thank the ‘real women in her life’ who helped to raise her, which made it even more hurtful that she was excluded.



“She singled out her stepmother (her dad’s wife, who came into her life when she was 16) and made a big, teary speech calling her ‘the woman I wish was my mom growing up,'” she added.

“I sat there watching this, stunned. I raised her. I was a single mom for years before her dad got remarried. I worked two jobs so she could go to private school. I’ve done everything for her. And she publicly acted like I didn’t exist.”

“I called her the next day and told her how hurt I was. She didn’t apologize. She said I was being dramatic and ‘making her big week about myself.’ I told her I wasn’t paying another cent for the wedding and would be canceling all remaining vendors that were under my name.”

Well, Emily melted down. Emily, her ex-husband (Emily’s father), and Emily’s fiancé all think she’s being mean and wrecking Emily’s big day.

Emily’s stepmom said she could step up and help pay, but Emily is insisting her wedding can no longer be ‘the same.’

Her own siblings aren’t all on her side, with some who feel that she was being dramatic, and others saying Emily did need a wake-up call.

“Now I’m getting messages from her fiancé’s family saying I’ve embarrassed their whole side and caused ‘irreparable damage,'” she continued.



She’s left wondering if she was wrong to cancel Emily’s wedding after Emily excluded her from the bridal shower.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

