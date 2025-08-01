Her Stepmom Cut Off Her Daughter’s Eyelashes

There’s a special kind of rage that bubbles up when your child tells you they were scared, and no one listened.

Not the adult who was supposed to care for them, who also happens to be a trusted family member who should’ve had your back.

And when scissors are involved, near your child’s face, the line between “family” and “never again” gets razor sharp.

Because when your child comes home frightened and violated, you don’t get to play peacemaker. You get to be a parent. And sometimes that means cutting ties before the damage cuts deeper.

This 28-year-old woman has an eight-year-old daughter named Marie, who used to spend alternating weekends with her 60-year-old dad and 70-year-old stepmom.

She’s been a single mom working two different jobs to make ends meet, so her dad and stepmom watched Marie for her every day, so that she didn’t have to come up with the money to send her to daycare.

Marie, her dad, and her stepmom have developed a tight bond after spending so much time together. But recently, something happened to Marie while she was spending time with her dad and stepmom, and it’s still making her blood boil.

“The last time she stayed over there, she came back the next day with her eyelashes cut off. Marie had pink eye that developed overnight, according to [my] stepmom, and Marie woke up with the sticky stuff on her eye, unable to open it,” she explained.

“[My] stepmom claims she used a warm wash cloth, but Marie came home with her eyelashes cut on one eye with a completely different story. According to Marie, [my] stepmom got frustrated when the wash cloth wasn’t working, so she cut them.”

“Marie said she told her not to do that, and [my] stepmom didn’t listen. Also, [Marie] told me she didn’t push [my] stepmom [away] because she had scissors to her face and was scared.”

She quickly called her stepmom, but she ignored her. Next, she sent a text to her stepmom before calling her dad to see if he could help her understand what had happened.

Her dad had no clue that her stepmom literally cut off Marie’s eyelashes, and he was livid when she recounted this to him.

When her stepmom called her back, she was shocked to hear her freak out and start screaming at her (and Marie, too).

Her stepmom shouted that Marie is a deluded liar, and she honestly hung the phone up. It did cross her mind that perhaps Marie wasn’t telling the truth, but Marie insisted her stepmom had taken scissors to her eyelashes, so she ultimately believed her side of the story.

She finally had to block her stepmom, as she was badgering her over text about how truly atrocious Marie is.

The very next day, her stepmom dropped by her house without warning, and she insisted on speaking to Marie privately.

Marie had no interest in being alone with her stepmom, so she told her stepmom it wouldn’t be happening. Well, that set her stepmom off, and she began yelling about how Marie should be forced to speak to her.

She made her stepmom leave her property, thinking that would be the end of it. But her stepmom messaged her on social media (since she forgot to block her on that platform), confessing to how she was planning on getting Marie to lie and change her version of events to avoid more of a mess.

That’s all she needed to hear to know she had to cut her stepmom out of her life and Marie’s as well.

“I end up having another conversation with my dad to tell him all of this, and I guess he believes [my] stepmom, even after I sent him screenshots with proof of everything,” she continued.

“I tell him he can still come see Marie, but [my] stepmom wasn’t welcome in my home anymore. He says no and says he won’t see Marie if [my] stepmom can’t, but [he] is now running around to everyone saying I won’t let him see Marie, and started another fight with me over that, which resulted in me having to block him too.”

“Now that they can’t reach me, they are both reaching out to the rest of the family and my in-laws to say I’m overreacting, and I won’t let them see Marie.”

Do you think she’s wrong for banning her stepmom from being around her daughter after she cut all of her eyelashes off?

