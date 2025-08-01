He Returned The Engagement Ring He Bought For His Girlfriend, Even Though He Planned To Propose To Her This Summer

There’s something sacred about planning a proposal, and it’s not just about the ring or the picture-perfect moment; it’s about standing in front of someone and saying, I choose you, every day, for the rest of my life.

It’s one of the most vulnerable, meaningful promises you can make. So when that promise starts to feel wrong, it can shake you to your core.

That’s exactly where this 31-year-old man finds himself. He had the ring. He had the destination. He had the plan to get down on one knee this summer. But somewhere in all that planning, something shifted, and his girlfriend has no idea.

She still expects him to propose, and he’s still pretending everything’s fine. But inside? He’s already letting go of a future she doesn’t even know is gone.

You see, he planned on proposing to his girlfriend this summer, but he recently decided that’s not the best path for him.

He purchased the engagement ring for his girlfriend already, and he organized a whole vacation to get down on one knee.

“But the more I sat with it, the more I realized… I don’t think I want to marry her. I love her. But not enough to spend forever with her,” he explained.

“I returned the ring last week. She has no idea. She keeps joking about “when will you finally pop the question,” and I laugh along like everything’s normal.”

“I don’t know if it’s fear, doubt, or just the truth I’ve been avoiding. But a part of me knows she deserves someone who doesn’t hesitate.”

What advice do you have for him, and do you think it’s best that he dump his girlfriend if he can’t picture the rest of his life by her side? Do you think she’s entitled to the truth about how he feels before she wastes more of her time?

You can read the original post below.

