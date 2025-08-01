Her Boyfriend Told Her To Wax Her Upper Lip, And It Hurt Her Feelings

There’s a difference between playful teasing and targeting someone’s insecurities. When your partner offers to fix something you never asked to be changed (and weren’t aware they had an issue with), especially something tied to your appearance, it doesn’t feel like love.

It feels like criticism disguised as care. She brushed off his flaws with a smile, but he turned around and handed her a mirror she didn’t ask for.

So what do you do when the person who’s supposed to make you feel the most beautiful is the one making you question yourself?

A few days ago, this 28-year-old woman’s 33-year-old boyfriend sat her down and questioned her about whether or not she would change something about him if she had the opportunity.

She figured he was pranking her, so she giggled and teased him about changing how long it takes him to get ready every morning.

Honestly, her boyfriend does frequently make them late over not being fast enough getting out the door.

“Then he waited, and I realized he wanted me to ask him the same thing. So I did, and he said he wanted me to get my upper lip waxed more regularly, and he would pay for it,” she explained.

“I mean, I normally do take care of myself, waxing my eyebrows and upper lip, but sometimes I can’t afford it. I’m blonde, so I didn’t think it was that noticeable anyway (I asked my friends and they said they’ve never noticed any issue with hair on my upper lip).”

“He likes when I look hot in front of his friends, and he does ask me to put on more makeup sometimes. He even said he wants to help me pick out a wardrobe. But for some reason, the way he went about this hurt in a way that I can’t figure out.”

She’s left wondering how she can tell her boyfriend that he truly hurt her feelings.

What do you think, and do you feel like perhaps she should reconsider being in this relationship?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

















