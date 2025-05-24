Her Brother’s Refusing To Attend Her Wedding If It’s During Football Season

This woman recently saw her brother after she got engaged, and she was thrilled to chat with him about how wedding planning is going for her.

Now, eight or nine years ago, her brother met his girlfriend, and ever since, he’s developed an infatuation with college football since his girlfriend is obsessed with the sport.

This weekend, for Memorial Day, they’re on a trip together, and she was talking about how she picked out the perfect wedding venue.

The place might not be available for an August wedding, so she potentially will have to go with September, but she won’t know until she sees the venue in person next week.

Well, as soon as she shared that information, her brother announced that he and his girlfriend will be skipping her wedding if she’s really going to have it during football season.

“He has said a few times that it’s selfish of people to have weddings during football season, and I think that’s an insane take, but it never mattered before,” she explained.

“I never thought he’d miss MY wedding because of it, and I’m not trying to schedule it then, but I’m also not choosing a different venue or pushing my wedding back a year because of their weird ideas. I also pushed back by asking what if I wanted a fall wedding, my whole life? And he just buckled down on that being selfish.”

She hardly has many girlfriends, and she’s not a traditional kind of bride anyway, so the plan was for her fiancé to ask his two best friends to act as groomsmen, and she was going to ask both of her brothers to be on her side.

Her football-loving brother is aware that she wants him to be in her wedding party, so that makes it extra hurtful to her that he’s saying he’s not going to be at the wedding at all.

Her fiancé adores football, but he thinks her brother can’t possibly be serious and that he’s probably just being dramatic about not coming to the wedding.

However, she’s convinced her brother isn’t joking around, so she’s worried that if she does have to pick a September date for her wedding, her brother won’t be there.

“Like I wouldn’t be able to forgive them if they chose football over my wedding, and my mom would be hysterical, or they would come to the wedding and be mad about it, or want to watch the game on their phones,” she continued.

“There’s already been some other stuff stressing me out, and I’m an anxious people pleaser, so it’s been hard on me, and we haven’t even looked at venues in person yet. I just needed to vent to someone other than my fiance, who is a don’t worry until it’s an issue person, and I can’t tell my mom because she would freak out and like I said we’re on a trip so I don’t want the rest of the weekend to be awkward.”

“But for validation’s sake, it would be insane/horrible to miss your siblings’ wedding that you’re really close with because you’d have to miss one regular season football game, right?? Or even if he didn’t mean it, that was a really hurtful thing to say? Has anyone else dealt with something similar?”

