Her Coworker Faked A Pregnancy, A Baby, And Then Her Death

A few years ago, this woman was working as a bartender at a restaurant when she became friends with a hostess named Kaitlin. Eventually, though, she realized that her coworker was a blatant liar who faked being pregnant, having a baby, and even her own death.

For some context, their friendship and the wild lies first began one night when the restaurant was about to close, and Kaitlin burst into tears. Her coworker claimed to have received a text about her dad, who was supposedly in hospice, and had taken an unexpected “turn for the worse.”

Like any empathetic person would, she told Kaitlin to go home and closed the restaurant by herself. Then, the following day, Kaitlin thanked her, and she opened up about how she’d previously lost her own dad, so she knew how tough it was.

“A few days later, Kaitlin asked how he passed. I told her he took his own life. She gave me a very heartfelt ‘I’m here for you if you ever need to talk’ speech, and I offered the same to her,” she recalled.

But from there, the faux drama in Kaitlin’s life continued to snowball. Her coworker proceeded to tell her how, not long after her dad’s so-called death, her sister overdosed and died. Then, a few months later, Kaitlin randomly announced that she was seven months pregnant and had kept the fact that she was expecting a secret for so long because the father was their restaurant’s executive chef, Will.

Kaitlin plunged into a whole story about how, one day, Will had taken her to his hometown to terminate the pregnancy, but he didn’t join her inside the clinic. So, she wound up changing her mind at the last minute and decided to keep the baby without ever telling him.

Anyway, once her coworker said that she was pregnant, Kaitlin suddenly looked, well, very visibly pregnant. She immediately thought Kaitlin’s baby bump appeared off as well, but she wrote off her concerns. She figured that perhaps she hadn’t noticed before, or Kaitlin had just hidden her belly well under loose clothing.

“Kaitlin also claimed her dad had left her a ton of money, and she had bought the house next door to the restaurant and rehired her childhood nanny so she could keep working full time. I had questions, but okay,” she explained.

Her coworker’s due date was supposed to be on Valentine’s Day, and leading up to it, Kaitlin kept acting as if Will were a deadbeat dad. In her opinion, though, Will wasn’t doing anything except asking for proof that Kaitlin was truly expecting, and the baby was his.

“What makes this even darker? When Will was 10, his own sister had died of an overdose, something that deeply affected him his whole life,” she noted.

“So, the fact that Kaitlin had casually made up a story about her own sister overdosing hit even harder once the truth unraveled.”

And despite Kaitlin saying that she was in her third trimester, her coworker continued posting photos of herself partying and drinking on social media. Still, she tried to give her the benefit of the doubt and thought the beverages could’ve been mocktails.

That was until some of her other coworkers began admitting they didn’t actually think Kaitlin was pregnant, and she was totally taken aback. She had trusted Kaitlin, especially after they bonded over their trauma, and she couldn’t believe someone would lie about having a baby.

“Then, I started connecting the dots. The baby bump looked suspiciously like a couch pillow. Kaitlin had gotten drunk at my bar when she would have been five months pregnant. Her stories were getting more dramatic by the day,” she detailed.

Yet, two days after Christmas that year, she was thrown for another loop when she heard that Kaitlin had given birth early and was supposedly in the hospital. This made her feel terrible for doubting her coworker.

What followed were some photos of Kaitlin’s baby posted online, but she started to become suspicious again. She realized that the pictures Kaitlin would post one day weren’t of the same baby she’d posted the day before.

This led her to start a “screenshot collection,” in which she essentially collected evidence of Kaitlin’s lies. She caught her coworker posting ultrasound images with clinic logos that didn’t align with the clinic’s actual branding. Plus, she discovered Kaitlin was sharing photos of babies that could be found on Google or Pinterest with a simple reverse image search.

“Kaitlin even posted a photo of a reborn silicone baby doll, one of those hyper-realistic but deeply unsettling kids,” she revealed.

“One of the most impressive moments was when she posted a picture of herself ‘holding’ a baby, but she had used Snapchat to paste her own face onto someone else’s body holding a baby.”

To make matters even worse, Kaitlin, who said she’d had a premature C-section, was pulling double shifts at work just three weeks later, as if her body was completely fine. In her opinion, Kaitlin just wanted to be close to Will; meanwhile, Will had begun asking for a paternity test.

Her coworker seemingly knew the lies were catching up to her, too, and put in her two weeks’ notice at the restaurant. However, one Saturday evening after she quit, Kaitlin actually showed up and alleged she’d brought her baby to “prove” it was real.

The kicker? Kaitlin would only allow one of their coworkers, Allie, to go outside and meet the baby.

“It was 35°F, the car wasn’t running, and the reborn doll, yes, the doll, was sitting in the backseat, dressed in baby clothes Allie had given Kaitlin,” she remembered.

“Kaitlin begged Allie to go back in and convince Will to come outside and meet ‘his daughter,’ even offering to pay her. Reasonably, Will stayed inside doing his job, and eventually, Kaitlin left.”

Over the following days, Kaitlin came up with even more excuses to keep her facade going. First, her “baby” had pneumonia. Next, Kaitlin said her doctors thought the baby had Down syndrome, and finally, her coworker claimed her mother was going to take the baby and move overseas.

In the end, Kaitlin ultimately blocked everyone from the restaurant. Still, the chaos wasn’t over, because weeks later, the assistant general manager (AGM) received a text from an unknown number. The texter insisted they were Kaitlin’s best friend, “Alisha,” and stated that Kaitlin had taken her own life.

Now, given Kaitlin’s track record, the AGM immediately knew it was a lie. Not to mention, they’d spoken to Kaitlin’s aunt, who’d visited the restaurant the night before, and heard that Kaitlin was “doing just fine.”

That’s why the AGM threatened to go to the police and got the anonymous texter to admit that she was lying about Kaitlin’s death. This marked the last time that she and her coworkers ever heard from her.

In the aftermath of all this drama, the AGM decided to look up Kaitlin’s father and sister on Facebook. Spoiler alert: it came out that both of them were alive and doing well, meaning Kaitlin had blatantly lied about both their deaths.

“The AGM notified her family, and Kaitlin moved back with them to get help, supposedly,” she concluded.

“I truly hope she got the help she needed. But to this day, this story lives rent-free in my head. It is, and forever will be, my holy Roman Empire.”

Have you ever known a pathological liar? How would you have reacted if someone completely fabricated so many serious situations?

You can read the original post below.

