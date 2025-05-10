Her Blind Date Included Creepy Playlists And A Taco Bell Meltdown

When your sister sets you up on a blind date, you hope for butterflies. However, TikToker Jade’s (@proudfakeblonde) sister made her go on a date with this super creepy guy who drove 12 hours to see her.

He picked her up in his car, and she tried to make small talk, but he kept giving weird responses whenever he spoke.

When she asked for his phone so she could put on some music, she saw that every single playlist was named after her and had her picture as the cover photo.

Then, he took her go-kart racing. At first, he wouldn’t tell her where they were going. When they arrived, the place was still closed.

They had to sit and wait in the car for 30 minutes until the establishment opened. After go-kart racing, he took her to Taco Bell.

He ended up spilling sauce all over the front of his white hoodie. He went to the bathroom for 15 minutes to clean himself up.

He came back out with a round, smudged stain, throwing a fit about the mess. He checked the trunk for a jacket and found a winter coat, so he put that on instead.

Then, he knocked his elbow into her nacho cheese sauce. He angrily went back to the bathroom to clean up again.

By the time he returned, she was already done eating. They didn’t talk the entire time. Once he was finished eating, he announced that he was taking her to Six Flags.

When they were in line for a ride, she saw three people she knew from school and tried to shrink down to make herself invisible.

She did not want to be seen with him. She tried to hint that she was tired and wanted to go home, but he was not getting it.

Finally, she just told him directly, and he complained that he had planned a fancy dinner with her favorite food—chicken Alfredo. She said that was not her favorite food, and he tried to argue with her about it.

Eventually, they made it back to her place. She managed to escape without kissing him, but did have to give him a really long hug.

As she ran into her house, he called after her, asking for a kiss. She demanded that he go away. Later, he texted her multiple paragraphs, begging her not to ghost him. But of course, he was definitely getting ghosted.

