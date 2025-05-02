Her Daughter Got Suspended For Punching Her Son’s Bully In The Face

Isn’t it heartbreaking when a school won’t do anything when a child is getting bullied? Back when this mom’s 12-year-old son started high school, she asked her 14-year-old daughter to look out for him, as she was worried he would get picked on.

Her daughter took her role seriously, so when her son’s bully kept on tormenting him, her daughter took matters into her own hands.

Her son is on the spectrum, and sadly, he’s been relentlessly bullied at school. There is one boy in particular who is the ringleader of it all.

Earlier today, things got even worse for her son when a boy swiped his food and ran away. Her son tried to chase the other boy down, but couldn’t catch up to him.

Then, her son saw this boy with his bully, and both the kids began throwing his food at him while calling him names and insulting him.

Her daughter’s friends witnessed this and told her daughter, who instantly came to her son’s rescue. Her daughter actually called her to tell her about what was going on while on her way over to her son.

“She stepped in, stood up for her brother, and ended up punching the bully. The school has now suspended her for a week,” she explained.

“I’m torn. On one hand, I know violence isn’t the answer, and I don’t want to encourage it. On the other hand, she stood up for her brother in a moment when no one else, not teachers, not the school, was protecting him.”

Honestly, she’s hoping that after that bully got beaten up by a girl, that will keep this kid away from her own children once and for all.

She’s proud of her daughter for not allowing her son to get bullied, and the bully has been going after her younger kids, too, and torturing them.

The school is aware of all of this, yet does nothing to intervene, and she’s so sick and tired of it. However, she’s wondering if she should punish her daughter since she did get suspended, or if she should applaud her for handling the situation when all the adults ignored it.

“I feel like the school failed them both, and I’m at a loss for how to approach this as a parent. Would love some outside perspective,” she concluded.

What advice do you have for her?

