Her Ex’s Family Is Demanding She Pay $1,000 For A Vacation She’s No Longer Going On

Several months back, this woman was invited to go on vacation with her boyfriend and his family. Her boyfriend’s family paid for everyone in order to make it all more affordable, as they had some good discounts on the pricing.

She agreed to pay her boyfriend’s mom back over time, in a sort of payment plan system. She made her first payment to her boyfriend’s mom as they discussed.

A couple of weeks later, she and her boyfriend were experiencing a rough go of things, and she requested that they take a break in their relationship.

“I was intending to take a few days to myself to calm down, rethink things over, and get myself in a better place, but he responded by breaking up with me in a text message,” she explained.

“When we broke up, I asked him about the trip, and he said they were trying to find someone to replace me. Now the trip is closely approaching, and they can’t find anyone to replace me and are asking that I pay the entire amount of the trip, which is almost $1,000.”

“I’ve let him know that I am not going to pay for something that was not my decision. Had it been up to me, I would still be in this relationship and would have been going on this trip.”

She totaled up all of the items she paid for while she was with her now ex-boyfriend, and that amount is more than $1,000, so she feels they’re even.

She’s curious if she’s wrong for not wanting to pay his family back. Her ex countered by asking her to pay half, so $500, but she still finds this extremely unfair.

It’s not like she can even go on this vacation and have a nice time, since she would have to share a room with him and be in close quarters with his family.

What advice do you have for her?

