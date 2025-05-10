He Left His Fiancée Over Her Disney Obsession, Which Became Unhealthy

Raisa Kanareva - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This man is aware that his fiancée was a Disney fan all along, as she didn’t attempt to hide her love of it. However, as time has gone on, he has come to see that her passion for Disney is actually a very unhealthy and out-of-control obsession, but it didn’t start out that way.

Her entire apartment is covered in Disney decor, such as pillows, rugs, stuffed animals, stickers, posters, tapestries, and blankets, with her bedroom being especially dripping in Disney.

Even her screensavers on all of her devices are Disney-themed. She walks around her place singing Disney songs nonstop, and she won’t listen to other music.

Her other favorite thing to do is scream out loud various quotes from the movies, and she has taken that habit into public places, which left him feeling humiliated. There was one evening she stared at the wall and recited the whole script from the Sleeping Beauty movie.

It was only a couple of months ago that his fiancée’s Disney obsession grew to be too much. He began to find small notes around her place written to Disney characters, which he really found bizarre.

He’s struggled to pay rent, as his fiancée was spending pretty much his whole paycheck on Disney goods. She then grabbed his credit card to go out with her friend and purchased a Disney video console and game, and they got into a blowout fight over that. He did say sorry in the end, and they managed to forgive one another over that.

“Whenever I’d try to take her out on a date, she’d either make up excuses to not go and stay at home and watch Disney movies or she’d just straight up tell me she doesn’t want to go out with me,” he explained.

“But one day, I finally convinced her to go and try out a new restaurant across town with me, and I soon regretted this, because as soon as our food arrived, she wouldn’t even eat as she was too busy playing Disney trivia on her phone and scrolling through TikToks about Disney movies.”

“She didn’t eat a single thing, and the restaurant wasn’t cheap. She refuses to wear any clothes that aren’t Disney-related, and has Aladdin’s face taped on the front of her diary with a heart around it.”

Raisa Kanareva – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She pens fanfiction centered on her getting married to Disney princes, and some of them are about the princes and princesses getting steamy.

When her birthday rolled around, she refused to eat the cake he bought for her since it didn’t have anything Disney on it.

The very first time his fiancée met his parents and his sister, she wanted to know if they appreciated Disney and what their favorite movies were.

They went to his mom’s house for dinner one evening, and his fiancée sat there and watched The Little Mermaid on her phone with the sound turned up so loud that everyone couldn’t ignore it.

“When the movie went off, instead of engaging in a conversation with the rest of us at the table, she just beamed about how handsome Prince Eric is and how she wishes she could look like Ariel,” he added.

“She even told me one time when I tried speaking to her, ‘If it’s not about Disney, I don’t wanna hear it right now.'”

He finally left her a week ago after they were having some private time, and she was watching Pocahontas in secret under the covers.

He was so done that he grabbed his clothes, put them on, and got out of there. His fiancée didn’t even want to know why he walked out on her, as she was too invested in the movie.

It took her hours to finally send him a text asking where he had gone and why he was so angry with her. He didn’t respond, so she proceeded to call him more than 50 times and sent him literally hundreds of texts.

She freaked out on him and said he couldn’t be upset with her since Disney was part of her identity, so he needed to accept it or he would be alone forever.

He dumped her, blocked her, and one of the mutual friends relayed to him that his now ex-fiancée went on social media and posted about what had gone down. While he does feel like a jerk for ending things with her, he has had enough.

“Whenever I told her how I felt or about my day, she’d find some way to warp that around to Disney,” he continued.

“Whenever I wanted to watch a show or movie I’d been wanting to see, she’d take the remote and put it on a Disney movie. Every single conversation we had, she’d somehow find a way to make it about Disney.”

“I’m the one that worked and brought in all of the money (as well as doing house chores) while she sat around watching Disney and playing Disney games and fantasizing over Disney princes that she ‘wished I looked like.'”

Do you think he did the right thing by leaving her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski