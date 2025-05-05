Her Ex’s Wife Tried To Use Her As A Free Babysitter, Then Shamed Her For Refusing

Don’t you find it funny when some moms act like they are entitled to free childcare? This 30-year-old woman has two children with her ex, who are eleven and eight.

Her ex has since gotten remarried and has a toddler with his new wife. Now, for close to three years, she’s had full-custody of their kids, as her ex did a lot of terrible things to them.

One of the worst things her ex did was pretend that she had passed away. He then told their kids and recorded them as they sobbed, thinking it was true.

So, this is part of the reason why her ex does not have any visitation with their kids, and she was granted sole custody.

Her ex’s new wife is not a woman she knows well at all, and although they have been together for six years, she’s spoken to her on two separate occasions, and that’s it.

“The first time was before he lost custody, and she accused me of trying to ruin their wedding by making him work excessively long hours to pay an unreasonable amount of child support when they were trying to get married,” she explained.

The second time she spoke to her ex’s wife, she was quick to blame her for her ex being a bad dad and husband since he was so invested in trying to win back custody of their kids.

You can see why she thought she would most likely never speak to her ex’s wife again. Last Tuesday, she was shocked when her ex’s wife called her up at 8:30 in the morning.

This woman told her that she needed to have a procedure done, and so she wanted her to watch her child until about 4 or 5 p.m. that evening. Her kids did not have school that day, and she was home along with them.

“She told me she had nobody else, and it would be good for the kids to have some kind of contact. I told her no, and I ended the call,” she continued.

“She called me back, but I didn’t answer. Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, I received several texts from her asking what kind of mom I am and telling her I should be ashamed of myself for not helping in an emergency and denying the kids a chance to see each other.”

“I don’t feel bad about it, but I know this child is a half-sibling to my children, so I acknowledge there might be some wrong on my part for not helping.”

Do you think she was wrong to decline to babysit for her ex’s wife at the last minute?

