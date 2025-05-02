Her Friend Dumped Her Fiancé After He Was Diagnosed With Cancer

Jose Calsina - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When saying your wedding vows, you eventually get to a part about how you will stick with your partner “in sickness and in health,” which means through highs and lows, you agree to stay by their side, even if they end up ill.

This 20-year-old woman has a 26-year-old friend named Regan who had an amazing fiancé, but as soon as he got diagnosed with cancer, Regan dumped him.

Regan’s fiancé would drop anything for her, but the moment he needed Regan to be there for him, she was not interested.

Instead, Regan told this poor guy that she deserved better than a man who’s sick. While she understands Regan is entitled to her own standards and boundaries, she can’t believe Regan was about to marry him and backed out over his diagnosis.

This man treated Regan like a queen, and Regan seemed to be thrilled with the relationship. Regan had dated a ton of awful guys in the past, and finally, she found the one.

“So obviously I was surprised when she told me she wasn’t speaking with him anymore and she’d broken off their engagement,” she explained.

“I asked why, and she told me he had cancer and she didn’t want to deal with that. Firstly, how is anyone’s first reaction to break up when finding out the man they’re gonna marry is sick?”

“He is in a vulnerable position, and he’s helped you through so much over the past few years, and you didn’t think about any of that when you broke it off?”

Back when she was a teen, she was diagnosed with a very rare disease. She would feel heartbroken if her partner walked away from her over something she couldn’t control.

Jose Calsina – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

She told Regan she should think twice before leaving her fiancé for good, but Regan is not interested in that. Regan replied that she’s acting selfish and projecting onto her since she’s essentially ‘in the same boat’ as her now ex-fiancé.

This man was literally the man of Regan’s dreams, and she finds it so heartless of Regan for ditching him two days after he was told he has cancer.

“Her justification was that she needed to think about her future, and she didn’t want to tie herself down to someone and have to deal with his sickness for the rest of her life,” she added.

“I get the sentiment, sort of, but she basically just implied that if you’re sick, you’re not entitled to being loved unconditionally. I haven’t spoken to her since, and I sent her boyfriend a card and let him know that if he ever needs to talk about navigating the diagnosis, I’d be here.”

“She reached out to apologize, but honestly, I don’t want to hear it. Not only did she leave a wonderful guy when he was in a vulnerable position, but she basically told me that I shouldn’t expect people to love me or stick around because I’m also sick.”

She’s left wondering if she’s wrong for cutting Regan out of her life.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

