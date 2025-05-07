Her Teen Daughter Is Dating A Man In His 50s, And She Moved Out Of The House To Be With Him

This mom has an 18-year-old daughter who is dating a 51-year-old man, meaning her daughter’s boyfriend is older than her and her husband.

Her daughter is graduating from high school next week and is planning on going to college in the fall. Two months ago, her daughter moved out of the house and in with her boyfriend, losing all of her best friends in the process, as none of them supported the relationship.

To be honest, she and her husband don’t like that her daughter is dating a much older man either, but they don’t know what to do. Her daughter says she’s in love with this man and only wants to be with him.

She’s so worried about her daughter, but the police have told her that there’s nothing to be done, as her daughter is viewed as an adult in the eyes of the law.

She did get the police involved a year ago, back when her daughter met this man, but all that happened was the police took her daughter’s phone for one month since they considered it potential evidence, and they told the man not to talk to her daughter.

Then her daughter turned 18 and everything changed. She doesn’t understand why her daughter would look for love in the wrong places, as she grew up middle-class with everything she could possibly want.

Her daughter hasn’t been the victim of a bad upbringing, so it’s not like she was driven into the arms of this man to escape an awful home life.

“Has anyone experienced this? How do you deal with this? On top of being an empty nester now, the way this all came to be was so sporadic and bizarre,” she explained.

“I am very depressed and I just don’t know how to just accept this. It’s been 2 months since she left.”

What advice do you have for her?

