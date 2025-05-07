She’s Angry With Her Boyfriend For Cheating On Her, Even Though She Secretly Slept With Her Coworker

WavebreakMediaMicro - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Have you ever witnessed relationship dynamics so toxic, you’re convinced breaking up is the best thing for the couple to do?

This 28-year-old woman and her 32-year-old boyfriend Mark have been together for close to two years, and their relationship has been on the rocks for a long time.

They have grown apart emotionally, they don’t effectively communicate, and they fight constantly, so things are not great.

“A few months ago, after a particularly bad fight where he basically ignored me for days, I got drunk at a work event and ended up sleeping with a coworker,” she explained.

“It was a one-time thing, and I immediately regretted it. I never told Mark, partly out of guilt and partly because I was afraid it would destroy us for good.”

Perhaps breaking up wouldn’t have been the worst idea, though, considering how her relationship is no longer that wonderful.

Over this past weekend, she had a bad feeling that Mark was cheating on her. He had been hiding his phone, going out late, and behaving in a strange way around their friend Sarah.

She went through Mark’s phone and discovered that he’s spent the last couple of months sleeping with Sarah behind her back.

She went straight to Mark about his cheating, and he simply responded that she cheated first with her coworker, so he didn’t see the issue.

WavebreakMediaMicro – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Here she was thinking she successfully kept what happened with her coworker a secret, but Mark knew about it, as his friend saw her leaving the bar that night with her coworker.

“Instead of confronting me, he decided to ‘get even’ by starting his own affair—and deliberately chose someone I considered a friend,” she continued.

“I was furious. Not just about the cheating, but the fact that he knew what I did and used it as an excuse to betray me worse, all while pretending everything was fine. I packed my stuff and left.”

“Now he’s texting me saying I’m a hypocrite and that we should just ‘call it even’ and move on. Some of my friends say I am being unfair since I cheated first, but others say his revenge cheating is way worse.”

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read







Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski