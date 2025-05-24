He’s Frustrated That His Wife Stays At Home, Yet Their House Is A Mess

For the last fourteen years, this 44-year-old man has been married to his wife, who is the same age as him, and one problem has come up time and time again for them: the cleanliness of their house.

He works a full-time job, and he makes so much money that his wife stays at home and doesn’t have a career of her own.

They have two sons who are eleven and nine, and since they’re in school all day, his wife has a lot of free time. She fills her schedule up with volunteering with teachers at the school or helping her friends with different tasks. His wife also enjoys crafting and selling her creations on Etsy.

“Now, I love that she does those things, helping folks; however, keeping house has never been her forte. I get it, she hates housework,” he explained.

“She won’t agree to any cleaning schedule. She says, ‘Just do whatever you think needs to be done.’ I don’t mind coming home and doing some housework, folding a load of laundry, etc. What I do resent is piles of unfolded laundry, days of undone dishes…”

“Then, piles of projects all over the home. Clutter all over the place. I can hardly walk through our bedroom due to all the boxes, which have been there since we moved in 10 years ago.”

If his wife made an effort to keep their house organized and he had to pitch in occasionally, that would be a different story.

But the truth is, it’s a battle in their home. It’s cluttered, it’s messy, it’s gross to him, especially since he grew up in a house that was kept clean.

He understands his wife is exhausted, considering she fills her days up with fun activities, but here he is working his heart out to support their whole family, so he feels the least she can do is pick up.

He wants his wife to buckle down and get rid of the messes, and he thinks she should spend an hour doing that before moving off to do all of her fun things.

“I’ve talked to her about all this many times, but no change. Recently, I’ve tried hard to change my attitude, to say that I’m fully behind all her passions…I don’t want her to always feel like I disapprove of her,” he added.

“Yet tonight, yet another evening of her being tired, with a disaster of a house, and my resentment just under the surface doesn’t help anyone. She’s not open to counseling, she’s very private.”

What do you think he should do?

