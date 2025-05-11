His Best Friend’s Wife Visited Him In A Dream With An Urgent Message, And It Changed Everything

Some stories are so touching and mysterious that they leave us wondering just how thin the veil between our world and the next really is. Dr. Josh Redd (@drjoshredd) was having strange, vivid dreams, and now he’s sharing about his otherworldly experiences on TikTok.

A couple named Mike and Mitzi were his best friends in graduate school, but after school, they lost contact. Life got busy, and years went by without having heard from them.

One night, he was sleeping and had a dream about Mitzi. In the dream, she told him that Mike needed his help and that he should reach out to him.

Josh woke up in a panicked state and told his wife about the dream. He tried to call Mike, but he had changed his phone number. He then searched for him on social media but could not find any of his information.

Two days later, Mitzi appeared in his dream again. She spoke to him more urgently, saying that Mike was in trouble and needed his help.

Josh woke up even more freaked out than before. He was determined to spend all day tracking Mike down if he had to.

He contacted a bunch of other friends and family members and finally got Mike’s new number. Josh called Mike and explained that Mitzi had appeared in his dreams over the past week, saying that he needed help.

Mike’s voice started to shake. He informed Josh that his wife had died from pancreatic cancer about a month ago.

Josh immediately booked a flight and traveled to Mike to spend time with him. Ever since then, they have never lost contact again.

“Experiences like these have led me to believe that our loved ones who have passed on are closer to us than you could ever comprehend. They know us, they see us, they’re involved in the intricate details of our lives, and they’re anxiously concerned for our well-being,” concluded Josh.

In the comments section, many TikTok users described the times that their loved ones sent them signs letting them know they were alright.

“After my husband died, he came to me in a dream and said there were three life insurance policies, not two. So, I had my attorney look into it, and sure enough, there were three,” wrote one user.

“My mom passed away in July last year from Alzheimer’s; I have heard her call my name several times,” commented another user.

“My nephew was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident. The night he passed, he came to me in a dream and told me to tell his mom that he was ok and that he was at peace and he was in heaven,” shared a third.

