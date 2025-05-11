He Cheated On Her With A Girl Who Looked Just Like Her And Had The Same Name

When TikToker Rachel Cuello (@rachelcuello) went out to grab some coffee with one of her friends, she got to hear all about a traumatic dating story, and now, she just has to share it with the rest of us, with her friend’s permission, of course.

Her friend met this man named Louis on a dating app in early September 2024, and they hit it off right away. They became official soon enough, and everything was going smoothly at first. But on December 30, her birthday, she received a message from a girl asking if she was dating Louis.

Within an hour, they were on the phone discussing timelines and details. It turned out that Louis had downloaded another dating app, matched with the girl, and planned a date with her.

Two days before the date, he told his girlfriend (Rachel’s friend) that he was going out to dinner with his friends later.

He slept with the girl on the first date. The next day, he hung out with his girlfriend and slept with her, too. She left for Miami for the holidays, and while she was gone, he took the other girl out two more times.

The girl started getting suspicious when she kept seeing Rachel’s friend’s name popping up on his phone. So, she looked up the name and discovered a picture of them together as a couple.

Rachel’s friend and this girl were also eerily similar. They had the same name, looked very similar to each other, and acted alike.

Rachel’s friend called Louis to confront him about his cheating. He kept denying everything and then started crying.

After they hung up the phone, he sent her two text messages about what a bad person he was, and they never spoke to each other again.

The whole thing was quite a shock because he had really seemed like the perfect boyfriend, and there had been no visible red flags.

Sadly, cases like these are extremely common. Many TikTok users shared their own stories about their two-timing exes in the comments section.

“Me finding out the guy I was dating was dating 10+ other girls plus cheating on his GF of 10 years. So exhausting,” commented one user.

“Yes! The two relationships I had in my 20s thus far, both times I got cheated on when I went out of town. Absolutely zero loyalty. Was also living in NYC at the time. I’m nearly 20 months abstinent,” wrote another.

“My ex stole my business plan, found another woman with the same job as me, pitched her my plan, offered to buy her a building for the business, and then tried to start an affair with her,” stated a third.

