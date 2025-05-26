Her Best Friend Confessed Her Love For Her And Then Attacked Her Right Before She Moved To Alaska

Valerii Honcharuk - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Right before TikToker Rin’s (@sandwitchbread) best friend was about to move to Alaska, she confessed her love for Rin and then tried to assault her.

So, her best friend came over to her place to hang out and got really drunk. They were both sitting on the couch and crying because they were going to miss each other.

Rin’s best friend decided to tell her that she wanted to stay and be with her and her son, Atlas. Her best friend had nannied for Atlas in the past, when they used to live together.

When she rejected her best friend, she tried to force herself onto her. While her best friend was in the bathroom, Rin got on the phone with another friend to ask for help. Her best friend then came out of the bathroom and attacked her.

She grabbed Rin’s hair and attempted to suffocate her. The only way that Rin could escape her grasp was to rip her own hair out of her scalp. To this day, her hair is still growing back in that area.

At one point, just when Rin felt like giving up, her life flashed before her eyes and pushed her to continue fighting.

She ended up winning the fight by knocking out her best friend. She called the police and was told that she had to go to the courthouse to press charges.

Her best friend was taken to the hospital because she was unconscious. Ultimately, Rin decided not to press charges on her best friend for several reasons. Rin believed that the alcohol interacted badly with her medications, which led to this incident.

Also, Rin had already been spending a lot of time in the courthouse due to other recent traumatic events, such as finally escaping an abusive relationship and her son getting molested at daycare.

As a result, Rin did not want to deal with any more legal proceedings. She just wanted her best friend to move away to Alaska and never deal with her again.

Her best friend apologized to her for trying to murder her but then took back the apology because she claimed to have no recollection of their altercation. Later, she apologized one final time and that was the end of it.

