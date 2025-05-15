His Dad Used Him To Record A Song, And Didn’t Tell Him It Was About His Mistress

This 35-year-old man has spent the last 12 years as a professional, gigging musician, and his father has always tried to live vicariously through him. In fact, his dad even “jokingly” compares himself to Murray Wilson, who’s best known as the father of the Beach Boys’ Brian, Dennis, and Carl Wilson.

But, just last year, things escalated when he was pressured into recording vocals on a song about the woman his dad was having an affair with.

It all began when his father approached him, said he’d written a song, and claimed he was going to a studio to record it. He was also asked if he knew any vocalists, and he told his dad to search Craigslist or find someone at an open mic night.

Instead, his dad wound up asking him to record the song a few days later, and he turned down the request. He made it clear that he was busy with other projects at the moment.

“My dad then stalks my website and sees that I’m going to be playing a gig right near the studio he’s recording at and says, ‘Hey, why don’t you just do it on this day, so you’ll be in the same area anyways?'” he recalled.

Against the better judgment of his therapist, he thought, “What’s the worst that can happen?” and agreed to help out his dad. It’s important to note that he didn’t receive any lyrics or a demo for the song until around three days before the studio session.

He was fine with that, too, since he viewed his dad as an “amateur” and didn’t expect him to write any challenging vocal melodies. Nonetheless, once he finally got his hands on the song, he was taken aback by the lyrics, which were about a young love.

At the time, his dad had been living with his girlfriend of 27 years, whom his father actually left his mother for. To his knowledge, the marriage to his mom was the only serious relationship his dad had ever engaged in while he was young.

“So, I’m like, ‘Bro, are you having me sing a song about how much you miss mom?'” he wondered.

Regardless, he proceeded to record the song, which was a horrible experience, by the way. His dad apparently brought friends into the recording isolation booth and kept dropping his cane, forcing him to record numerous takes. That’s why it was a really frustrating experience, and once he finished, he was glad it was over.

That was until around a month later, when his dad texted and said that he was “getting tossed out.” Confused, he met up with his father to find out what was going on, and he learned the song was never about his mom after all.

“Well, that song was about my high school girlfriend. And oh man, we’re crazy about each other. Seriously, she was the love of my life,” his dad admitted.

His dad alleged that, after sharing the final song recording on Facebook, his former high school girlfriend just so happened to add him as a friend on the social platform. He thinks that’s too “miraculous” and “serendipitous” to be true, but regardless, his father claimed they then began talking, things “got out of hand,” and his girlfriend caught him having an affair.

“So yeah, remember when I asked myself, ‘What’s the worst that can happen?’ That was absolutely the worst thing that could have and did happen,” he vented.

After discovering his dad was cheating and had conveniently kept him in the dark about the true meaning of the song, he understandably felt violated and taken advantage of. And while he knew that his dad had a track record of crossing boundaries in his music career, his dad had never stooped this low.

“I didn’t even know that the boundary of ‘Please don’t use my talents to help you cheat on the woman you left my mother for’ was a boundary I even needed to set,” he explained.

Now, he just hopes his shocking experience serves as a “sobering reminder” of how important it is to stay true to your personal limits.

How would you feel if you were unknowingly used to create a song about your father’s affair partner? What should he do now?

You can read the original post below.

