His Girlfriend Never Wants To Meet His Daughter Since She Can’t Ever Be A Mom

This 30-year-old man has a three-year-old daughter from a prior relationship, and he sees his little girl every Wednesday, though he’s hoping to get more time with her in the near future.

He has a 28-year-old girlfriend who is aware of his daughter, as they were friends for ten years before deciding to take things in a romantic direction nine months ago. He’s happy with his girlfriend, and they rarely argue.

Now, his girlfriend is not physically able to have children, which doesn’t bother him, but it’s been hard on her to come to terms with this.

“Due to this, she has stated she never wants to meet my daughter; she doesn’t want it rubbed in her face, what she feels she is missing out on,” he explained.

“She has stated she will meet my daughter, perhaps at age 18 when she is old enough to understand why she’s never met her, but that’s it, she wants absolute minimal contact for the duration of her life.”

“I want to respect her decision, but I feel like this could inevitably create a wedge between me and my child as she ages, which I clearly don’t want. Never meeting my daughter denies a lot of family situations, birthday meals, Father’s Day, Christmas, if we had a wedding, etc.”

His friends don’t see how this will work out, and they’re convinced he will dump his girlfriend on a long enough timeline.

As for his girlfriend, she’s insisting that she will not reconsider her position and will never be open to meeting his little girl.

He’s not asking his girlfriend to assume a parental role with his daughter; he just wants her to interact with his daughter on some level. He’s worried about being in a situation where he has to ensure his daughter is never around his girlfriend.

“I will, of course, always choose my daughter. She already has to grow up and learn that her parents have split. I don’t want to give her another weird scenario to understand,” he continued.

“I am posting this as a last-ditch effort to try to come up with a solution. I don’t see a way past this sadly, I don’t want to end it, but I see no choice.”

What advice do you have for him?

