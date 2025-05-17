His Job Interview Turned Into An AI Disaster And A Waste Of His Time

elnariz - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Can you imagine taking the time to prepare for a job interview and suiting up for a video call, just for no one to show up to judge your qualifications except AI? Artificial intelligence is supposed to be the future, but it’s definitely still lacking in some areas.

For example, after months of applying to jobs, TikToker Leo (@leohumpsalot) finally landed an interview with his dream job, only to be face-to-face with AI. In the viral video, he recorded himself with a confused expression as he was greeted by a robotic voice.

He also quickly checked his email again, which said that he was supposed to be interviewing with an actual hiring manager.

He had applied to a “national company” for a position as a news reporter and had already interacted with multiple real people before this interview.

When the AI tried to ask Leo the first question, it completely glitched. It kept repeating, “Let’s circle back. Tell me about a time when, when, when…”

Leo tried to interject, saying that there must be a bad internet connection, but it continued glitching and did not respond.

Finally, the interview concluded with the AI thanking him for answering the questions, even though he hardly uttered a word the whole time.

About 30 minutes to an hour later, he received an AI-generated email from the company. The email addressed him as Henry and mentioned how much of a pleasure it was to meet him “yesterday.” However, the interview had been on the same day.

The email then went on to say that they had decided to move forward with other candidates. Leo tried to contact the company several times but was unable to reach anyone.

Clearly, these AI-powered interviews are more like a messy sci-fi experiment than a tech-savvy innovation.

Many TikTok users in the comments section were dumbfounded by Leo’s experience and mourned the state of the current job market.

“I’m sorry, but using AI to conduct job interviews or even sort resumes has been proven to be faulty. This is so disgraceful. I’m sorry,” commented one user.

“This is beyond dehumanizing. They require so much of you as a person, multiple applications, billions of tailored resumes, 4 or 5 interviews for one job, call back after call back just to be sat down in front of a robot,” pointed out another.

“Honestly, I would refuse to work for a company that won’t even bother to send a human to interview me. That is not a good sign,” stated a third.

