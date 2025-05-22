His Partner Got On Ozempic, And It’s Making Him Want To Dump Her

alones - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This man’s partner got on Ozempic approximately two years ago. While it’s become a trendy solution to combating weight gain and a lot of celebrities are on it, you don’t really hear about the downsides to it in an up-close and personal way like this.

His partner was not given Ozempic by a doctor. She also was never obese or diabetic, yet she managed to get her hands on it anyway.

She was an avid gym-goer, as she was attempting to lose some weight, but after she hit a plateau with her weight loss, she made up her mind to get on Ozempic.

She didn’t hide it from him when she started the medication, and in the beginning, he supported her choice.

Here we are two years into her taking Ozempic, and she is pretty miserable. She’s unhappy with her backside, and she thinks it looks flat.

“She’s frustrated that her skin is wrinkly. Her doctor has told her that she has lost muscle mass. She looks gaunt, and it has affected our [personal] life. She never goes to the gym,” he explained.

“But she has a ‘healthy BMI’ now, which makes it all worth it to her. She is also deep(ER) in debt as she has been going out of pocket for the drug and has gone from being able to put a bit of money in savings each month to playing whack-a-mole with bills. She makes six figures.”

“It all seems like a net-negative after 2 years, but she’s intent on staying on the drug and has begun a maintenance dose.”

He is left thinking it’s time to dump her after all of this. He and his partner do not share their finances or live together, so it won’t be technically ugly to split up.

He does not think his partner is a terrible woman, but it makes him so uneasy, all of these unexpected changes that came along with her going on Ozempic, that he can no longer handle it.

What advice do you have for him?

