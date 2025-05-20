Her Dad Said She’s A Failure, So She Walked Out Of Their Family Dinner

minastefanovic - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

A weekend ago, this 25-year-old woman was at her mom and dad’s house for a family dinner, which is something they organize every few months.

It’s always her, her siblings, the partners of her siblings, and her mom and dad in attendance for the family dinners.

Normally, things work out alright, but lately, there has been some stress between her and her dad, and it comes down to her career.

She has a job in a creative industry, and while she’s not raking in the cash, she loves her job and is able to pay her bills with her salary.

“My dad’s super old school and always kinda made it clear he thinks anything outside a 9-5 a ‘real’ salary isn’t legit,” she explained.

“Anyway, my younger brother got a big promotion recently (he’s in finance), so dinner was basically everyone congratulating him, which is fine.”

“But my dad starts taking little jabs at me like ‘some people take longer to grow up’ or ‘well, not everyone can be successful.’ I tried to let it go, then he just looked straight at me and said, ‘Sometimes I feel like we raised a failure.'”

The table fell silent. She got up from her seat, told her dad, ‘Cool,’ and went home. She didn’t scream or sob or make a scene.

She just walked out of the dinner, hopped in her car, and drove away. Making a scene certainly wouldn’t have changed her dad’s opinion of her.

Her sister and her mom have since called her dramatic and defended her dad, saying he didn’t quite mean his words.

Her sister and mom are upset with her for not letting it go, and as for her dad, he has yet to say anything to her.

She’s not sure how she’s in the wrong, and the only reason she walked out is because she didn’t want to sit quietly by while her dad embarrassed her in front of the whole table.

