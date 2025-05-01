His Wife Kissed Her Coworker At A Work Event And Got Fired Over It

Daria - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Of all the reasons to get fired from your job, making out with your coworker is not one you hear about every day.

Two weeks ago, this man’s 45-year-old wife attended a work event and had too much to drink (mistake number one).

Apparently, his wife’s coworker then asked if it was cool for him to kiss her, and his wife agreed. Or at least, that’s her version of events.

“Then she kissed him and allowed him to touch her under her shirt. A coworker walked in and interrupted it, and she drove home drunk afterward,” he explained.

His wife did not come clean to him after she arrived back home from the work event, nor did she own up to what she did in the hours that followed.

Four days post-work-event incident, his wife revealed to him what had gone down, but only after she lost her job over it.

Now, he has never cheated on his wife. They have two children, and he feels like they have managed to create an incredible life together.

He thought their marriage was unshakeable, and he thought he was happy with his wife. They have even attended therapy together to strengthen their bond. He’s given everything to their marriage, yet his wife threw it all away in one night.

“This betrayal hit me like a punch from a young Mike Tyson. I’m full of rage, shame, confusion, and heartbreak,” he added.

“I keep imagining the kiss. His hands on her. Her saying yes. The fact that she didn’t tell me right away—only after she was fired—makes it feel even worse.”

“Part of my rage is how deeply unfair this feels. I did everything right. I was faithful—not just in action, but in heart and mind. I never even allowed the possibility for something like this to happen. And yet, here I am—the one crushed by her choices. It feels like my whole reality was rewritten without my consent.”

In the aftermath, he’s found himself his own therapist to speak to. He’s attended counseling with his wife. He’s tried to soak in the anger instead of pushing his feelings down, which might make him liable to freak out.

However, he cannot get his wife doing something with another man out of his mind. He’s going crazy trying to figure out why his wife would do this to him.

His wife comes across like she regrets what she did. She promises she never flirted or had an affair with the coworker she kissed.

She admits she got caught up in the moment, and the drinks she had beforehand didn’t help her think straight. She’s accepting accountability, she’s said sorry to him multiple times, and she’s proving she wants to fix their marriage.

He has tried to question his wife more about that night, and she makes up excuses such as she must be sick or have a problem with alcohol. So is she really fully taking responsibility for what occurred?

Nothing she has said so far has made him feel like he can get why she did what she did. He loves his wife very much, which is causing him even more stress.

“Our therapists tell me it will take time. That trust can be rebuilt. That these thoughts are intrusive and I need to acknowledge them and let them pass,” he continued.

“But I feel stuck in the loop—hurt, angry, and broken. I want to scream. Break something. I don’t know how to forgive this. I don’t even know if I can.”

“I guess I’m asking: Does it get better? How long will this pain last? Has anyone truly healed from something like this—and how?”

