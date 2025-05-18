She Called The Cops On Her Date After He Climbed Into Her Car And Started Screaming At Her

Kalim - storyblocks.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Most bad dates end with awkward goodbyes or straight-up ghosting, but this one ended with a 911 call. TikToker @thehodgepodgeplace had no choice but to call the cops to escape her date.

So, she went on a date with a guy to a bar. She showed up in her car, and he arrived on his motorcycle. She had one drink over the course of three hours. She thought the date was going pretty well. Then, he asked if she wanted to go to another bar with him.

She agreed and suggested that he ride with her because he had had a few drinks and was on a motorcycle. He insisted on taking his motorcycle, though.

So, she followed him and noticed that he was driving erratically. When they reached the next bar, she asked him if he was okay. He told her that he was fine.

She then went into the bar and realized that it was packed. She turned around to go back outside and saw her date in the middle of doing drugs.

She told him that she was going to leave because the bar was super busy. He started freaking out and screaming at her.

When she tried to get into her car, he held the door and blocked her. At this point, she was growing anxious and looked around for help from bystanders, but no one seemed to care. After she finally got into her car, he jumped into the backseat and kept trying to touch her.

She had to get out of her car and threatened to call the police. He refused to leave her car, so she went into the bar to ask for help. However, the bar wouldn’t do anything about the situation. So, she was forced to call the cops.

Luckily, the cops did not have to come because this guy had a moment of clarity and got out of her car, although he was screaming and yelling the entire time.

Kalim – storyblocks.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

He walked into the bar, and she drove away quickly. That was just one of the times when she had to call the cops on a date.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan