She Covered Her Boyfriend’s Legal Fees, Even After His Ex-Wife Warned Her Not To

tethysimagingllc - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

During her divorce, TikToker Enitza (@emergingmotherhood) found out that her ex-husband matched with a woman on a dating app who was also going through a divorce, so they bonded over that connection.

They started dating, but after a few weeks, Enitza reached out to her ex-husband’s new girlfriend to warn her about his financial instability.

To prove that he was not responsible, Enitza shared details about the woman’s financial portfolio with her that she had only told him. When the girlfriend talked to him about it, he told her that Enitza was crazy and just trying to ruin his life.

His girlfriend believed him and decided to connect him with her divorce attorney because she still had some unused money left of her retainer.

However, the case kept dragging on for years, and the lawyer kept charging her for the fees. She now had a bill of $30,000.

He also had not been working because he was busy building a case against Enitza. By then, they had been dating for about five years.

Finally, the end was near, and it would all be over soon. There was just one last report they needed, but it cost $25,000.

Of course, he expected his girlfriend to help him out with this. She considered cashing out her 401K or other investments to get him the money.

Now, Enitza is a single mother of four kids, while her ex-husband and his girlfriend are in a financially precarious situation.

tethysimagingllc – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

In the comments section, many TikTok users were shocked by how willing the girlfriend was to give up her money for a man.

“I don’t get it; is it just me? A guy asks me for a quarter to feed the meter, and I’m already giving him the side eye. These women are giving these men TENS OF THOUSANDS!!!!” exclaimed one user.

“You could never catch me doing this much for a man, especially one who’s fresh out of a marriage who claims his ex-wife is ‘crazy,'” stated another.

“She was warned that he was financially unstable, yet she let him run up $30k in her name, he hasn’t worked in five years, and he ordered a report that costs $25k he doesn’t have? Some woman out there living this,” commented a third.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan