He Heard A Voice Telling Him To Leave The Bathroom, And He’s Convinced A Guardian Angel Saved Him From Getting Hurt

brizmaker - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Have you ever experienced something so strange and perfectly timed that you had to ask yourself if it was just a coincidence?

Some people call it fate or think of it as the universe doing you a solid, while others believe that guardian angels are out there doing their duty of keeping us safe.

TikToker Jay (@jay_klay) belongs to this latter group of people. He believes that a guardian angel saved him from harm while he was using the bathroom.

So, Jay was sitting on the toilet when he suddenly heard a voice say, “You’re done. Get out of here.” The voice was clear as day, so he thought someone had walked up to the bathroom door at first.

He called out to this unseen person, but all he heard in response was the same voice commanding him to get out.

He finished his business, got up, and walked out to the kitchen. Seconds later, he heard a crash coming from the bathroom.

When he returned to the bathroom to see what had happened, he saw that the large metal light fixture had fallen from the ceiling and landed directly on top of the toilet where he had just been sitting a few moments ago.

“Had I not gotten out of this bathroom when I heard something say get out of this bathroom, all of that would’ve fallen on top of me, and I would’ve been very, very injured,” Jay said.

Seeing that his video detailing the incident amassed 1.4 million views, his story must’ve resonated with other people. In the comments section, many TikTok users shared their own seemingly supernatural experiences.

“This happened to my sister and her husband. He was out for a walk, and he heard a clear voice say, ‘Go home now!’ He did, and their house was on fire, and my sister was sleeping and was not aware of it. That saved my sister’s life,” commented one user.

“Heard a voice tell me, ‘Go lock the door!’ Moments later, someone tried opening my front door. I was still standing in front of it,” stated another.

“When my grandson was about 2, he was sitting on the floor watching TV. I then heard a real quiet voice say, ‘Get him,’ so I did. As soon as I did, the ceiling fan fell and landed right where he was sitting,” wrote a third.

