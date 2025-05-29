She Found Out Her Ex Cheated On Her Through His Wedding Registry

Mironifamily - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

There are a lot of ways to find out that your ex is a lying, backstabbing cheater: a suspicious message, an accidental encounter, or a mutual friend who wants a clean conscience. Perhaps a less common way to learn such information is through a wedding registry.

Three years ago, TikToker Hope Cavendish (@hopecavendish) and her ex-boyfriend broke up. Now, he is getting married.

But according to the love story on his wedding registry website, he was actually dating his new wife while he was dating Hope. And that’s how Hope found out that her ex was cheating on her.

She’s not one for airing out dirty laundry on the internet, but when you’re handed a plot twist this juicy, it must be shared with the world, no matter how private of a person you may be.

One weekend, her ex took her to his family’s beach house, where she met his parents. Then, he must have taken the other girl up to the beach house the next weekend.

At the time, Hope was 20, and he was 27, so just let that sink in. They even isolated together during the COVID-19 pandemic, but apparently, he somehow did that with the other girl, too!

It really is unclear how he was able to carve out enough time for two relationships. Several TikTok users in the comments section could relate to Hope’s story. Sadly, cheating happens all the time.

“I’ve had such a similar experience, but he got engaged to her six months after I found out he was cheating with her,” commented one user.

“My ex-husband…married in 2013, we have an 8-year-old…just posted his 10-year anniversary with the woman I left him over. All I can do is laugh and be grateful I dodged that bullet,” stated another.

Mironifamily – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“I found out my ex had a kid last year and then found out he previously had one a few years before that…a month or so after we broke up. And then found out the first kid is named the same thing he named a teddy bear he got me. It feels so weird, lol,” added someone else.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan