She Found Out That Her Husband’s Been Leaving Their Baby Home Alone For Months

olezzo - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual child

People have different opinions on what age is appropriate to leave children home alone, but I think we can all agree that if they’re quite young, that’s never a good idea.

This woman just found out that her husband’s been leaving their baby home alone for months, and their child is barely 15 months old.

She felt sick to her stomach when she discovered the truth, and her husband is supposed to be attending to their baby while she’s out of the house at work.

Her husband leaves home to go on runs and leaves the baby all alone, and he wasn’t even the one who confessed to doing this; she was told by a neighbor who had witnessed it.

“He didn’t think it was a big deal because he claims he stays within 1/4 mile of our house and he claims he leaves the baby in his crib sleeping,” she explained.

“I found out from someone else telling me he does this. He claims the reason he never told me is because he knew I wouldn’t be happy about that, and he’s been doing this for MONTHS behind my back.”

“I am pregnant with our second baby, and I don’t even know how to handle this situation, and how I’m supposed to trust him.”

She feels that her husband is being negligent and ridiculous, leaving their baby to go running, and she doesn’t understand why he has been doing this when they have a treadmill he can run on at home.

Her husband doesn’t even take the baby monitor with him, so he has zero visibility into what’s going on with the baby when he puts on his sneakers and heads out.

She broke down and began crying after finding this all out, and her husband failed to show remorse in that moment.

He truly doesn’t think he’s doing anything wrong, and she’s concerned that she will never be able to trust him again, even though he promises he will quit leaving the baby home alone.

“I cannot believe the conversation I had to have with my husband about not leaving a literal baby home alone,” she concluded.

What advice do you have for her?

