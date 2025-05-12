His Sister’s Demanding That He Share His Inheritance, Even Though She Cut Their Parents Out Of Her Life Before They Passed

Growing up, this 37-year-old man and his 34-year-old sister had a great life. Their parents provided for them financially, and they were not perfect, as they were traditional and a little controlling, but they did a good job giving them what they needed and more.

Six years ago, his sister got into a blowout fight with their parents as she quit her job as an accountant to be a yoga teacher.

“Things got nasty, which led to her not talking to them for over 6 years (she came during holidays, but she was very cold even when talking to me),” he explained.

Throughout that time, he kept up a great bond with their parents. He was the one who did maintenance on their house, took them to doctor appointments, and did anything they needed in his new role as the only child.

It was tough on him, as they could be challenging and set in their ways, but he knew he had to help them regardless.

Three months ago, their dad passed away, and their mom followed him six weeks later, which was unexpected.

“In their will, they left everything to me. The house, investments, everything. My sister got nothing. Now she’s going crazy,” he added.

“She’s demanding I split everything 50/50 because ‘that’s what’s fair.’ But I’m looking at this like – you chose to cut them out completely for over half a decade, and now you want half their stuff?”

“The inheritance isn’t life-changing money, but it’s not nothing either. Due to my two jobs and a project that I was able to close earlier this year, I’ve been able to put myself in a good financial situation. Just to be clear, I’m not saying I don’t need the inheritance.”

But he is saying his sister should not get a dime, considering she quit having a relationship with their parents long ago.

His sister is calling him greedy to anyone who will listen, and his wife feels that he should give her some money to make her calm down.

What do you think he should do?

