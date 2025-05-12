She’s Leaving Her Husband After He Said He Could Make Her Ramen Noodles For Mother’s Day Dinner

Vladimir Razgulyaev - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

This 30-year-old woman has been married to her 34-year-old husband for the last six years, and last week, she made sure to remind him that Mother’s Day was approaching.

Her sister-in-law gave her husband a nudge about the holiday, too, hoping he would plan out something thoughtful for her.

However, her husband failed to come up with a plan and just told her that it was up to her to come up with something to do.

“I’ve mentioned in the past that I hate doing that. He wants me to plan everything. Date nights, special events, and holidays. If I don’t plan dates, we don’t go, and then he gets mad at me,” she explained.

“Anyway, I told him two things I wanted for Mother’s Day. 1.) for him to plan it himself, and 2.) for him to not ask me what to make for dinner.”

“Context on that last point: I work doubles on the weekends, so I have time for sure during the week. Every Sunday without fail, he asks me what to make the kids for dinner because he’s incapable of looking in the fridge and figuring it out himself.”

So, she made it clear to her husband that she wanted to avoid that fiasco on Mother’s Day to give herself a reprieve.

Yesterday was Mother’s Day, and her husband literally asked her what he should make her for dinner. She responded that he should make a dish and surprise her.

He then texted her a picture of ramen noodles and said he could make that for her since he had it in the house already.

Vladimir Razgulyaev – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Instant noodles for Mother’s Day dinner. How sweet. Anyway, she absolutely freaked out and lost it on her husband.

“I’ve never felt so disrespected. He says, ‘I didn’t ask what to make for dinner, I asked what you wanted for dinner so I could make it,’ as if it’s not the same question worded differently,” she added.

“We’ve been together 6 years. He knows what I like. Anyway, I’m fed up and thinking it’s time to just separate. I don’t think he’s ever going to get it. Do you think I’m overreacting?”

After thinking it all over, she’s made the decision to leave her husband over the ramen noodles, even though they’re not in the best place financially, so that will make it harder for her to walk away.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read







Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski