She Got Catfished By A Guy Who Lied To Her About His Height

Viorel Sima - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Whether it’s lying about your looks, your job, or your entire identity, catfishing is damaging. TikToker Jenny (@jenny.blane) matched with this guy on a dating app who was very handsome and liked opera and theater. He was also a therapist, so Jenny had high hopes that he would be emotionally available.

He seemed like a classy guy at first, but she later realized she had been catfished about his height. Sure, height isn’t everything, but starting off a relationship with a lie doesn’t make for a very strong foundation.

Jenny is a professional princess, and her job entails dressing up as different princesses for children’s parties. One day, Jenny got back to her office building after working at a party and discovered that the lock box on the office door was broken. This meant she could not go inside to change out of her costume.

Meanwhile, she was texting the guy about the silly predicament she was in. He offered to drive an hour to come and help her. She sat in the car, waiting for him in her ball gown.

Finally, he pulled up in a big black truck. When he hopped out of the truck, she realized that he was a lot shorter than he had described himself. She had to lean down a little to hug him.

He used a credit card to jimmy open the door. But then, she locked her keys inside the office, so he had to break into the office a second time.

Afterward, he wanted to fill his tires with air. He even filled up her tires as well. She thought it seemed like a practical thing to do, but was confused about why he chose this particular moment to do so.

They had planned to go out to dinner later in the week, and he mentioned that he needed to wear his cowboy boots for their date because she was a little taller than he thought.

He claimed to be 5’7″, but that was Jenny’s height, and she was a bit taller than him. His dating profile had stated he was 5’9″.

Viorel Sima – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

As she was getting into her car, she heard him say something about their dinner date, but couldn’t quite make it out.

So, she decided to text him, thank him for his help, and see if he would bring up whatever he said about dinner.

In the end, they never went out to dinner because after that, the only communication she received from him was a link to a YouTube video. He must’ve sensed that his lying about his height had turned her off.

