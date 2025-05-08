She Had No Clue Her Rent Money Was Going To Her Husband And His Mom For Years, Since They Kept It A Secret From Her

Eric Hood - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

What topics can a couple encounter that you consider to be divorce-worthy? I personally think major secrets are one, and this 31-year-old woman just discovered something that not only her husband kept hidden from her for years, but his mom was in on it, too.

First, let’s rewind to 2023, when she tied the knot with her 33-year-old husband, Brian. As soon as their wedding was over and done with, she and Brian moved into an apartment together.

Brian told her the place was owned by a friend of his family’s and the rent they were asking was an amazing price.

“We agreed to split rent and utilities 50/50 to keep things ‘equal’ since we were starting fresh and wanted to avoid money fights,” she explained.

“So I’ve been sending him $700/month just for the rent this whole time. Three days ago, at a BBQ, I overheard his mom talking about how ‘it’s nice getting rent from Brian’s place’ and how smart they were to keep it in the family.”

“Turns out his mom owns the apartment, and Brian’s on the deed too, I had no idea. He never told me. Just let me keep paying rent for two years like a clueless roommate.”

Right after she witnessed Brian’s mom spilling the secret, she went directly to Brian and called him out. Brian’s excuse was that she never thought to ask him who owned the place, and he accused her of overreacting since she’s not paying an extreme amount of money in rent.

However, none of this makes up for the fact that she feels stunned that Brian would keep something so important from her.

Also, she’s worried Brian hasn’t been paying any rent, even though he said he was, meaning he and his mom were profiting off her.

Eric Hood – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

To her, it’s not the money that’s the problem, it’s the fact that Brian was happy not to tell her about such a big detail.

“I told him I won’t keep paying until we talk about a fair setup. Now he’s acting like I’m the problem,” she concluded.

Do you think she’s blowing things out of proportion, and do you believe this secret is grounds for divorce?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski