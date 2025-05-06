She Keeps Hearing Something Creepy On Her Baby Monitor, So She Thinks Her House Is Haunted

famveldman - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual child

Do you ever get the feeling that you’re not alone in your house? Maybe your lights flicker for no reason, or your floorboards creak even when no one is walking on them.

TikToker Gina (@ginatorrance) thinks her house may be haunted because of a sound she keeps hearing on the baby monitor.

Gina had a baby girl about eight months ago. One night, she and her husband were getting the baby ready for bed. He was laying out her pajamas while she was in the kitchen preparing a bottle for the baby.

She also set up their portable baby monitor, which is supposedly harder to hack than the ones connected to Wifi.

Once their daughter fell asleep, they sat down to watch TV. Her husband got up to grab a snack when she suddenly heard a voice on the baby monitor say, “Shh!”

She knew it was not coming from the sound machine. She brought the baby monitor to the kitchen and told her husband to listen. They stood there in silence for a while, but the sound didn’t happen again.

During the middle of the night, the baby woke up screaming and crying, which she hadn’t done since she was around six months old.

Gina picked her up to soothe her, and she ended up falling back asleep. As she was going back to bed, she heard the voice make the “Shh!” sound again. This time, it lasted a little longer.

She woke up her husband to listen to the noise, but he brushed it off, saying it was just the sound machine. At four in the morning, their daughter woke up again. Gina’s husband got up and fell asleep in the bedroom with her.

famveldman – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual child

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

When Gina came to rouse him, they both heard the voice on the baby monitor. The baby woke up and started crying yet again.

Whatever it was, it seemed to somehow be affecting her. A couple of TikTok users had similar experiences and described them in the comments section.

“My mom lived in a house with paranormal activity when I was a baby and heard the ghost say ‘babyyy’ to me on the monitor. I’d cry/scream every time. She eventually started physically seeing shadows,” shared one user.

“This same thing happened with my aunt and my cousin around 1993. She did eventually see the man’s apparition,” commented another.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan