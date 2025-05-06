The Best Spells In Harry Potter, Starting With The Ones That Became Harry’s Signature Move

Magic is obviously at the heart of the “Harry Potter” universe, and nothing captures its charm quite like the spells that bring it to life.

They’re more than just wizarding tools; certain spells have shaped battles, friendships, and some of the saga’s most unforgettable moments.

And now that HBO is gearing up to adapt the iconic books into a TV series simply named “Harry Potter,” it’s the spells created by J. K. Rowling that’ll remain a timeless aspect of the story. So, here’s a look at some of the best spells in the Wizarding World, starting with the one that became Harry’s signature move.

Expelliarmus

Expelliarmus is the disarming charm that became Harry’s spell of choice throughout the series. It’s designed to knock an opponent’s wand from their grasp, which often gave Harry the upper hand in duels (without resorting to deadly force).

It was first used by Severus Snape during a classroom duel before it became Harry’s go-to move, symbolizing his preference for defense over violence. Not to mention, Expelliarmus was the spell that ultimately led to Voldemort’s defeat in their final showdown.

As far as spells go, this one proves that, sometimes, the simplest magic can carry the greatest impact.

Wingardium Leviosa

This is one of the first spells taught to young witches and wizards at Hogwarts, yet it’s become a cultural phenomenon.

Wingardium Leviosa allowed the caster to make objects float through the air, and it created an iconic moment in the series, thanks to Hermione Granger’s memorable lesson in pronunciation.

Moreover, the spell laid the groundwork for her friendship with Ron. After all, Ron’s successful use of Wingardium Leviosa to defeat a mountain troll and save Hermione later cemented it as one of the most beloved spells in the “Harry Potter” universe.

Stupefy

Also known as the Stunning Charm, Stupefy was used frequently throughout the franchise. It temporarily knocks out its target, making it ideal for dueling or incapacitating opponents without inflicting any lasting harm.

It’s one of the most battle-tested spells in the Wizarding World, showing up nearly 30 times throughout the films. Stupefy also played a particularly crucial role during the Battle of the Department of Mysteries, when Dumbledore’s Army relied on it to fight off Death Eaters.

Accio

Accio is arguably one of the most useful spells in “Harry Potter.” This summoning charm allows wizards to call objects to them, regardless of distance. Imagine how convenient that would be IRL?

Harry famously uses it during the Triwizard Tournament to summon his broomstick in order to escape a dragon and, later, to grab the Triwizard Cup and evade Lord Voldemort.

Reducto

When there’s no time for subtlety, Reducto gets the job done. This spell is designed to blast solid objects into dust or rubble, making it a very powerful offensive strategy.

It was first used by Harry during the Triwizard Tournament and later became a favorite of several characters, such as Ginny Weasley, who wields it with confidence during Dumbledore’s Army training sessions.

Reducto is an explosive spell (literally) that’s as visually dramatic as it is effective.

Protego

Protego is a cornerstone of magical defense. This shield charm creates a barrier capable of deflecting spells and personal attacks. And while it’s invisible under normal circumstances, it flares into view after encountering another spell.

It became a key spell as the “Harry Potter” saga progressed and duels grew more intense. Protego offered another non-aggressive way to survive combat and help witches or wizards remain standing when spells started flying.

Avada Kedavra

Finally, we couldn’t forget about Avada Kedavra, the deadliest spell in the Wizarding World. Known as the Killing Curse, it causes instant, irreversible death and is one of the three Unforgivable Curses.

Avada Kedavra was Lord Voldemort’s weapon of choice and was responsible for countless deaths throughout the series. It’s only known counter? A rare and powerful form of sacrificial protection, something that Harry unknowingly possessed as a baby.

With no spell more feared, Avada Kedavra is the darkest expression of magic in the “Harry Potter” universe.

