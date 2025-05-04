She Left In The Middle Of A Date Because The Guy Had Makeup Stains From Another Girl All Over His Shirt

fisher05 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

A 39-year-old woman named Katharine (@katharineketon) made plans to go out on a date with a guy for a car show and a sushi dinner. However, they never made it to dinner.

When he showed up, he gave her a hug. She thought she had gotten makeup on his shirt because there was a dark stain on the shoulder.

But as he walked ahead of her, she noticed the stain on the back of his shoulder as well, and she definitely hadn’t touched him there. It was a combination of mascara, foundation, and even an eyelash.

At the car show, he talked nonstop, but she wasn’t listening to a word he said because the other side of his collar also had a makeup stain, but with glitter. She could not concentrate on the conversation and ended up blurting out that he had glitter on his shirt.

He stopped mid-sentence and was really thrown off. Then, he proceeded to try to tell her all about his life and show her a bunch of videos on his phone.

She wanted to leave the date but couldn’t figure out how to ditch him. Finally, she decided just to be honest with him.

She told him that she didn’t want to go to dinner because he had another girl’s makeup on his shirt in multiple spots.

He did not deny it, tried to overexplain it, and claimed that he had not been to the club, which seemed suspicious.

She had him drop her off at home. During the 10-minute drive back to her place, he tried to ask her out on another date, which she turned down.

In the end, Katharine was proud of herself for walking out in the middle of a date and refusing to waste her time or settle for less than she deserved.

A few TikTok users described the times that they had had enough of a guy’s behavior on a date and ended the night early.

“Yes, I walked out of a bar after the guy was not looking away from the TV and not asking me questions. I used to stick around, also. What a waste of my time it was!” exclaimed one user.

“Guy picked me up once, and the first thing he says is, ‘Just FYI, I was partying all night, so I’m super hungover and can’t drive you home later.’ I asked him to drop me on the next block and got out,” shared another.

“I don’t even let them pick me up or drop me off anymore. I was kidnapped once,” commented someone else.

