He’s Divorcing His Wife, Who Thinks She’s Entitled To Half His Assets Since He Wasted Her Youth

Dmitry Tsvetkov- stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Six years ago, this 32-year-old man married his 28-year-old wife, and he met her when she was 21. They spent a solid year dating prior to their wedding.

Their relationship was wonderful for quite a bit of time, but then two years ago, it dawned on him that they had become starkly different human beings.

They didn’t want the same things, they had priorities that didn’t align, and he felt the love he had for his wife dying out.

“I didn’t cheat, I didn’t lie, I just fell out of love,” he explained. “I tried to communicate. We did therapy. I gave it time.”

“But eventually, I came to the conclusion that staying married would just be delaying the inevitable, and it wouldn’t be fair to either of us. So I told her I wanted a divorce.”

“She was understandably upset, but then things escalated. She said I ‘wasted her time’ and that I ‘used up her good years’ only to leave her.”

His wife feels entitled to half of his assets, such as his investments, their house, and his retirement account, despite her contributing virtually nothing to them.

His wife hasn’t consistently held a job, and he’s been the breadwinner for the majority of their marriage.

Prior to tying the knot, he and his wife did sign a prenup, and his wife had a lawyer represent her interests, so it was a fair agreement.

The prenup completely protects what he entered into their marriage with, and it does not allow his wife to receive any spousal support, as the conditions in the prenup have not been met.

“Now she’s saying the prenup shouldn’t matter, because I ’emotionally conned’ her into a dead-end marriage and wasted her youth,” he added.

“That even though it’s legally binding, morally I should give her half because I ‘took her best years and gave nothing back.'”

“I don’t see it that way. I loved her when we married. I was faithful. I supported her emotionally and financially. I tried everything to make it work. Falling out of love isn’t a crime, and I don’t think I should be punished for something I didn’t do maliciously.”

Do you think he’s wrong for not wanting to give his wife half of his assets just because she’s saying he wasted her youth?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read











