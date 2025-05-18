She Provided Evidence Of Her Dad’s Cheating During His Engagement Dinner, And His Fiancée Left In Tears

This 16-year-old girl’s mom and dad got divorced two years ago after her dad was caught cheating on her mom. Her dad lied extensively about his affair, and it made her second-guess reality.

But in the end, the truth always comes out, and when it did, she learned her dad was having an affair with his coworker, Mary.

Her parents quickly got divorced, her mom moved to the opposite side of the country, and she kept living with her dad due to school.

Then, a couple of months back, her dad got engaged to 37-year-old Amanda, with whom he didn’t have an affair.

“Amanda is super sweet….she treats me with genuine kindness, listens to me talk about drama and school, and tries really hard to bond in a way that I don’t think my mother even did,” she explained.

“I didn’t like her at first, but she definitely grew on me. Then, I found out—after I saw it with my own eyes—that my dad is cheating on HER, too. With the same…woman he cheated on my mom with.”

“I saw him at the same hotel he usually went to on Life360, and he magically started doing his own laundry. He stayed out longer after work; all the basic cheating signs.”

Under a month after she caught her dad cheating, he proposed to Amanda. A week or two after that, her dad had an enormous engagement dinner and booked a restaurant.

Amanda’s whole family was in attendance, and her dad beamed away as guests made various speeches about new beginnings and love.

She overheard Amanda’s mom refer to her dad as a ‘perfect’ man, and she could not take it anymore. She knew she had to call her dad out. She then told Amanda that her dad was cheating on her with Mary.

Amanda was puzzled. Her dad looked like he had seen a ghost and blurted out that she was somehow mistaken.

She then gave Amanda all of the evidence that she had, which included dates, names, and receipts. Amanda left the engagement dinner sobbing, and her whole family left with her.

“My dad is furious. He screamed at me in the car, said I humiliated him, ‘destroyed everything,’ all that,” she continued.

“He won’t even look at me, like a…toddler. He’s threatening to send me to live with my mom, but the classes I’m taking here, I can ONLY take here.”

“My dad’s sister is saying I ruined an adult relationship I didn’t understand, and I should’ve talked to him privately; I shouldn’t have ‘blown his life up.’ Most of his family agrees (grandma got my back). Amanda’s family has reached out to me and essentially said that they’re thankful but upset that I didn’t speak up sooner??”

