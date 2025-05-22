She Ruined Her Dad’s Wedding When She Made A Speech Exposing His Wife As A Homewrecker

This 16-year-old girl’s 45-year-old dad recently got married to his 38-year-old wife, Trish. Her dad spent close to a year cheating on her mom with Trish, and then he got caught in the act.

Three years ago, her mom and dad’s marriage fell apart, and she has not forgiven Trish for being a homewrecker and destroying her family.

“My mom was a stay-at-home mom who gave up her career for our family, and she was completely blindsided,” she explained.

“Watching her break down like that was one of the worst things I’ve ever gone through. My dad moved in with Trish within two months and proposed to her last year.”

“He kept telling me that I needed to accept his happiness and that Trish wanted to build a relationship with me. I mostly stayed quiet to keep the peace, but I never forgave either of them. I’ve been in therapy, BTW.”

Throughout the wedding planning process, Trish asked for her help. Trish wanted her to assist with coordinating various vendors and doing other organizational tasks.

Trish even asked if she could come up with a speech to give during the reception. With a smile, she agreed, and she pretended to happily help Trish.

She tasted wedding cakes with Trish, selected flowers, and got a new dress to wear for the wedding. She was seething on the inside, but she didn’t show any signs.

Trish would talk about how their family was blended during the wedding planning, and every time that happened, she felt ill.

On the day her dad and Trish got married, she got up from her seat during the reception to deliver her speech as the guests smiled at her.

“Trish was beaming at me. I cleared my throat and said: (paraphrased, obviously) ‘When I was 13, I watched my family fall apart because my dad decided to cheat on my mom—with the woman he’s marrying today. So while everyone here is raising a glass to love, I just want to remind you: not every love story starts with honesty. Some start with betrayal. Cheers,” she added.

“I put down the mic and walked out. The room was dead silent. Not everyone there knew that it had all started with an affair. Trish started crying.”

“My dad chased me outside and screamed at me, calling me a selfish brat and saying I ruined ‘the most important day of Trish’s life.’ My grandma (his mom) actually defended me and told him he made his bed, but most of the family is furious.”

She has since been bombarded with text messages calling her dramatic and nasty while accusing her of seeking attention.

She’s not sure everyone on the outside looking in is right, as she doesn’t understand how she was wrong to expose Trish as a homewrecker at the wedding.

Her dad and Trish hurt her mom, destroyed her family, and so, she doesn’t view what she did as cruel. To her, they deserved the embarrassment and had it coming.

